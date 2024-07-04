The mainstream comic book and speculative fiction publishing industries suffered another blow to their credibility this week as one of their beloved icons, Neil Gaiman, has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

The writer, famous for works like Sandman and American Gods, has been a staple of the mainstream industry for decades, one of the few major celebrities in the writing world, upheld by mainstream publishing to rockstar status. However, recent years have spelled turmoil for Neil Gaiman in his personal life as Netflix and Prime Video adapt his older works for streaming shows.

Talk of Neil Gaimain's open relationship with Amanda Palmer peaked around 2017 when the female singer of the Dresden Dolls went public with a lot of their relationship. Many people found the polyamorous relationship creepy, wondering why Neil Gaiman would allow himself to be cucked in such a spectacular and public fashion.

When Neil Gaiman was married to his first wife, Amanda Palmer was only nine years old. It marked a pattern we start to see with Neil Gaiman's behavior and obsession with youth, something many famous male feminists seem to have as a sexual fetish. His original relationship was sanctioned within the Scientology cult, a place where many celebrities get entangled with strange lifestyles as well.

In 2020, the open relationship went the way most of these do, with the couple having a public split, which made the news. Neil Gaiman tweeted at the time, "I see @amandapalmer has told people that we (like much of the world) are going through rocky times right now. It is true, we are. It's really hard, and I'd like to request privacy (as I'm not going to be talking about it publicly) and ask for kindness, for us and for Ash."

Despite stating he wouldn't be talking about it publicly on a public platform, he continued posting again two days later, "I don't think asking for privacy really worked (but thank you to everyone who respected the request). Heigh ho. I'll put up a blog later tonight. I love all of you going through rough times right now, and so does @amandapalmer.”

Tortoise brought forward the recent allegations against Neil Gaiman. This Scottish news website did a deep dive into Gaiman's personal life while conducting interviews with two women who accused him of sexual assault. Gaiman is currently under investigation by the New Zealand Police, according to Tortoise.

The first case came from twenty years ago at a fan signing in Florida decades ago. The woman interviewed, who was 18 years old and asked to remain anonymous, was enthralled by the famous author and allegedly went to his hotel room. She accused Neil Gaiman of forcing degrading sexual acts on her, which she claimed she found painful at the time, and she also says she explicitly asked him not to.

Gaiman's reply in this instance is that everything was consensual, not denying that he was picking up an 18-year-old girl as a 42-year-old man at the time.

The next matter is more recent, taking place when the author would have been 61 years old, and the accuser would have been 21, his grandchildren's age. This incident occurred at his home with his nanny, whom he had only met hours prior. Instead of having her watch the children, Gaiman is said to have drawn a bath and invited the girl inside.

Gaiman admitted again this incident occurred but claimed they only "cuddled" and "made out" while the woman alleged assault. Regardless, bringing an employee forty years younger into a bath even to cuddle and make out is a dubious moral situation at best.

This marks a wave of scandals among left-wing celebrity writers in recent years. Joss Whedon was the first to be outed with terrible behavior on the Buffy The Vampire Slayer set. Earlier this year, YouTuber and comic creator Ed PIskor of Cartoonist Kayfabe was outed sexting underage girls before a cancelation from his peers in the comic industry led to his suicide.

Author Vox Day commented on the matter on his blog and Sigma Game Substack, saying, "we've known that Neil Gaiman was a sketchy Gamma for over a decade." While this isn't necessarily evidence of any criminal behavior, it lends credence to women being creeped out by his general demeanor.

What do you think of the allegations against Sandman comic creator Neil Gaiman? Leave a comment and let us know.