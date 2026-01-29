The crazy news keeps coming this week as we’re going to now see quite the developments from Apple TV. I personally now can’t wait til I can make AI movies and shows out of my books to get around all of this stuff.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.