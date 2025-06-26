Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 26, 2025

Yes, it is indeed religious. It is Luciferian.

Just because sane people don't want to accept that, doesn't mean the Luciferians at the top aren't doing it. Molech is male, but often depicted with heavy female breasts. The deliberate gender ambiguity isn't an accident.

Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 26, 2025

Not much of a win. The alphabet flags have no place in government buildings.

© 2026 Fandom Pulse
