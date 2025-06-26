The City of San Francisco did not publicly display a transgender flag during its 2025 Pride Flag Raising ceremony this year.

San Francisco’s Pride Flag Raising ceremony, which took place on June 6th, featured a host of speakers including Mayor Daniel Lurie and San Francisco’s Office of Transgender Initiatives Director Alpha Mulugeta, a man who pretends to be a woman and uses the name Honey Mahogany. Behind the speakers was the flag of the United States of America, California’s state flag, the pride flag, and the flag of the city of San Francisco.

Unlike previous years, the transgender flag was not present in the background.

READ: Patton Oswalt Claims 'Andor' Is The Most Relevant Show On TV Because There's A Fascist Takeover Happening In The United States

During a recent San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting, Dimitry Yakoushkin expressed his anger at the flag not being displayed during the press conference.

In a post to X, he wrote, “Symbols matter. Supporting the trans community matters. Our mayor and our government has abandoned them. For the first time, the trans flag was excluded from the pride flag raising ceremony at city hall, and I had something to say to the Board of Supervisors about it.”

He also shared video of his address to the Board of Supervisors, where he admitted the LGBTQ+ agenda is a religious movement, “It’s pride week as we’re all aware. And for me and my family and for much of San Francisco this is as close to a holy holiday as we’re possibly going to get.”

After decrying the FBI for setting up a hotline to report health clinics that are mutilating children as a “vile act,” he addressed the trans flag not being displayed during the flag raising ceremony, “Not to be outdone in acts of abject cowardice, our mayor somehow either accidentally, but very likely purposely did not include the trans flag in the pride flag raising ceremony at City Hall.”

“It’s not surprising for a conservative mayor who is cooperating with ICE, but it is quite frankly a surprise for this city,” he continued. “Now, your job as legislators, as a legislative branch of this government, and I can’t believe I have to tell you this, but I do, your jobs is to check the mayor’s executive power. It is not to stand behind him in social media posts smiling like your his personal assistant ready to do his bidding.”

READ: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Creative Director Calls People On The Right "Small And Weak People, Puffed Up By Their Own Cruelty"

This is a good step by the city of San Francisco. They should not be promoting the mutilation of children nor gender ideology with the transgender flag. However, the city should take it a step further and do away with the entire pride flag raising ceremony and the promotion of the LGBTQ+ agenda because at the end of the day as Dr. Edward Feser has noted, the T is the “logical progression” from LGB.

He wrote on X in 2023, “However, it was not a detour but a logical progression. LGB inevitably led to T and all the rest, and ultimately they stand or fall together:

A year later he doubled down, “In November 2024 he added in response to Nancy Mace, “The premises that lead to LGB have T as a further consequence. Accept the former and you must accept the latter; reject the latter and you must reject the former. Logically speaking, it’s a package deal, as I argued here:

READ: Ian McKellen To Open "Trans" Performance Of Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' At London's The Space Theatre

Additionally, the LGBTQ+ agenda is part of the ideology of wokism and the only way to eradicate it is to suppress via the state. Dr. Feser explains why, “The ideas and arguments [of wokism] are uniformly bad, but many people remain attached to them anyway, because the main appeal of wokeness is below the level of reason. As I have argued elsewhere, it is fueled by seething envy and ressentiment directed against the natural order of things. These spiritual pathologies make any politics rooted in them especially militant, hateful, and impervious to rational persuasion.”

In order to eradicate it, Feser states, “It should instead be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse.”

NEXT: Culture Commentator Auron MacIntyre Warns The Right To Not Abdicate The Culture War