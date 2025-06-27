Booksmith, a San Francisco book store, announced it is boycotting J.K. Rowling due to her opposition of gender ideology.

In a post to Instagram earlier this month, the book store shared a photo of its children’s section with a note that states, “Are you looking for Harry Potter? In May of 2025, author JK Rowling publicly committed to using her private wealth from the Harry Potter series to develop the J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund, an organization dedicated to removing transgender rights ‘in the workplace in public life, and in protected female spaces’. With this announcement, we’ve decided to stop carrying her books. We don’t know exactly what her new ‘women’s fund’ will entail, but we that we aren’t going to be a part of it.”

“As a group of queer booklovers, we also had our adolescences shaped by wizards and elves. Look at us, it’s obvious. If you or someone you love wants to dive into the world of Harry Potter, we suggest doing so by buying used copies of these books,” the note concludes.

booksmithsf A post shared by @booksmithsf

READ: 'Unhumans' Author Blames Rise Of Smut Romantasy On "Increasingly Feminized" Western Men

In a more recent post it shared what is describes as a “list of bookseller-curated suggestions for books we genuinely love that also might fit Harry Potter brief for you and yours.”

booksmithsf A post shared by @booksmithsf

One individual responded to this post stating, “So you're going to curate your selections to only sell books by authors that you agree with politically. Good to know. I'll be shopping elsewhere.”

Booksmith responded, “there are plenty of books we carry that we don't ‘agree’ with, but in this case, it's not politics at all. when the author of a book states that all sales of those books will contribute to an anti-trans fund, the only way we can choose not to participate is by not selling the books any longer. it's no different than when we encourage you to buy your books in indies rather than purchase them on amazon. it stands in direct opposition to everything we believe in and that we have tried to uphold in our nearly 50 years of selling books. if you want to read the HP books, we implore you to buy them used locally, where the money stays in the community you love.”

As Pope Francis noted gender ideology is the “worst danger of our time.” He said, “It is very important for there to be this encounter, this encounter between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

“I asked for studies to be made on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity,” he continued. “Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

What do you make of Booksmith boycotting Harry Potter books?

NEXT: The Haunted Mesa by Louis L'Amour Is Not Exactly A Sci-Fi Novel Though It's Billed As Such