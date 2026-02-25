Sam Witwer, who returns to voice Maul in Lucasfilm’s upcoming animated series Maul - Shadow Lord, shared details on how the character has changed since the end of The Clone Wars.

In an interview with Star Wars Insider that was published by The HoloFiles, Witwer shared that Maul has a different view of the Jedi following their eradication and the rise of the Empire.

“He was trained to hate and destroy the Jedi without ever questioning it,” Witwer said. “Now he’s looking at the galaxy going, ‘Boy, we could sure use a Jedi Knight or two.’ At least with the Jedi you knew where they stood. There’s something to respect there. This Empire, he sees no values there, just the naked grab for influence, power, and money. Principles are gone. And he looks at that with a certain level of distaste. He may not have agreed with the Jedi Knights, but at least they had principles. You knew who you were dealing with and you could reason with that. There’s no reasoning with the Empire.”

This sounds like utter hogwash. When were there ever principles among the Sith? The whole Rule of 2 only works because the apprentice tries to betray the master. It’s built on treachery and betrayal.