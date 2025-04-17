A new rumor alleges Capcom and Legendary Entertainment have found their Ryu and Ken for their upcoming live-action Street Fighter film.

This rumor comes from Nexus Point News who claims that Andrew Koji will play Ryu while Noah Centineo will play Ken masters.

Koji previously played Storm Shadow in the Snake Eyes film while Centineo played Atom Smasher in Black Adam.

READ: 'Palworld' Players Demand Pocketpair Change Type 1/2 Bodies To Male And Female

The Street Fighter film was announced back in April 2023 and has already undergone some creative and distribution changes. The film was originally supposed to be directed by Danny and Michael Philippou and was going to be released by Sony on March 20, 2026.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter the twin brothers exited the project due to scheduling and refocused on Bring Her Back.

This February, it was revealed that Legendary and Capcom tapped Kitao Sakurai to direct the film. Sakurai previously directed 62 episodes of The Eric Andrew Show as well as 4 episodes of Twisted Metal.

By March, the film had been removed from Sony’s calendar with The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Gajewski stating, “The planned Street Fighter movie is sliding into limbo.”

He added, “Sony Pictures has removed Legendary’s Street Fighter film off of its theatrical release calendar after having previously scheduled it for March 20, 2026.”

READ: Asmongold Says 'Marathon' Needs "To Make Sure All Of The Female Characters In The Game Are F***able"

No plot details have been shared about the film, but the video game franchise the film is based on typically sees players compete in a number of martial arts tournaments across the world.

There are also variations where the tournament has ulterior purposes with the various fighters entering the tournament to seek revenge on the villain M. Bison and his Shadaloo organization. M. Bison also uses the tournament to find the best fighters in hopes of brainwashing them and turning them into slaves for his criminal enterprise.

What do you make of these possible casting choices for Ryu and Ken?

If you love stories about heroism with a supernatural flair, read Deus Vult.

NEXT: The 25 Most Influential Games of All Time Part II: 20-16