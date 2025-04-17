Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nunya Business's avatar
Nunya Business
Apr 18, 2025

Don't care Street Fighter IP bent the knee to woke. Just something else to reject.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 17, 2025

I didn't know this movie existed. I'm sure it will be garbage.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture