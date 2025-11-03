Russia’s federal media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked MyAnimeList, the world’s largest anime and manga database, citing violations of the country’s laws regarding degenerate LGBTQ+ content promotion. The platform, which serves over 18 million registered users globally, was restricted on October 22, 2025.

Roskomnadzor justified the ban under Federal Law No. 149-FZ “On Information, Information Technology, and the Protection of Information,” citing “systematic posting of materials containing information promoting non-traditional sexual relations and/or preferences” as the primary violation.

The agency emphasized that MyAnimeList could regain access if it complies with Russian law by removing flagged content. This represents standard enforcement procedure for international platforms operating within Russian jurisdiction.

The MyAnimeList restriction follows a pattern of content enforcement targeting anime platforms. In February 2024, Roskomnadzor blocked three popular anime websites: jut.su, AnimeGO, and YummyAnime. Representatives for YummyAnime speculated the restrictions targeted “anime containing LGBTQ+ propaganda, which is banned in Russia.”

Additional anime-focused platforms, including Anime Club, WikiAnime TV, and Amedia Online, faced similar blocks in January 2024. AnimeGO responded by moving to a new domain and announcing the change through its Telegram channel.

The enforcement extends beyond anime platforms. Roskomnadzor previously restricted Wattpad, the online writing community, after the platform “ignored requests to remove prohibited content” including LGBTQ+ material. At the time of blocking in June 2024, authorities identified 130 pages containing illegal content.

Wattpad’s owner faced three administrative fines totaling 5.3 million rubles (approximately $66,247) for failing to remove prohibited information. The platform was offered restoration of access upon compliance with content removal requirements.

Gaming platform Roblox faced similar restrictions but successfully regained access after complying with Russian law requirements to remove prohibited information, demonstrating that cooperation with authorities can resolve access issues.

Russian authorities have consistently maintained that these restrictions target specific content violations rather than entire platforms or genres. The emphasis on compliance pathways suggests enforcement focuses on content modification rather than permanent blocking.

Even before recent LGBTQ+ content enforcement, Russian authorities have scrutinized anime and manga content. In 2021, a St. Petersburg court banned online distribution of several popular series including Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul, and Inuyashiki, citing violent content and potential influence on teenagers.

For MyAnimeList, the path forward requires addressing the specific content violations identified by Roskomnadzor. The platform’s large user base and comprehensive database make it a valuable resource for anime fans, creating incentives for compliance with local regulations.

What do you think about international platforms navigating different national content regulations? Leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: Harrison Ford Launches Profanity-Laden Attack on Trump’s Climate Policies