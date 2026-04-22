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William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
1h

Watch him try and flip Rose to the Dr and Tennant to the companion.

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Larry Denninger's avatar
Larry Denninger
2h

"Doctor Who has survived cancellation before, but could this be the end of the road?"

Can it, please? What Davies has done to DW is equivalent to elder abuse. Let the show die, and *maybe* bring it back in a decade.

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