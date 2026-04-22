The official Doctor Who website dropped a quiet grenade last month. A UNIT in-universe blog post flagged Rose Tyler as a “complex space-time event” calling her a “2006 Cold Case,” and suggested someone keep an eye out. The post references the Vlinx scanning media channels. Maybe, it jokes, someone should tell it to check BBC1 on Christmas Day.

Fans immediately connected the dots. The 2026 Christmas Special, confirmed for BBC airing and almost certainly Russell T. Davies’ final work on the show, is shaping up to be a sequel to Doomsday, the 2006 episode where David Tennant’s Doctor said goodbye to Rose Tyler at Bad Wolf Bay. IGN first reported the speculation, and the fan reaction on Reddit tells you everything you need to know about where the audience currently stands.

“Russell, you already undid that iconic farewell scene two years after it happened,” wrote Clara_Finn. “You don’t need to go back to it again boo.”

The State of the Show Davies Is Leaving Behind

Before dissecting what the Christmas Special might be, it’s worth establishing what Davies has left behind.

Overnight ratings for Series 14’s debut, “Space Babies,” hit historic lows. The show’s 28-day figure clawed back to 5.6 million, and Davies leaned on under-30 viewership growth as evidence the audience was simply moving to streaming. But the raw numbers tell a harder story. Viewership across the Gatwa era represents the lowest sustained audience in the show’s 60-year history.

The backlash from the fanbase has been loud and consistent, centered largely on the show’s heavy ideological messaging. When that critique surfaced publicly, Davies and star Millie Gibson dismissed critics as “online warriors” complaining about diversity. That posture didn’t win anyone back. It hardened the divide between the core audience and the production team, and the ratings reflected it week over week.

Disney Plus, which co-funded the show’s revival as part of an international partnership, pulled out. The era that was supposed to take Doctor Who global and plant it alongside Marvel and Star Wars in the streaming landscape ended with Disney exiting and Paramount having no immediate renewal plans beyond the Christmas special.

Ncuti Gatwa departed after barely two seasons. His exit came at the end of “The Reality War,” where his Fifteenth Doctor used regeneration energy to rescue a character named Poppy, with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor making a cameo appearance. Then, alone in the TARDIS, Gatwa’s Doctor regenerated. The credits read: “Introducing Billie Piper.”

The Continuity House of Cards

Davies has spent his second tenure building on callbacks to his first. That instinct has created more problems than it’s solved.

The 60th Anniversary specials brought David Tennant back as the Fourteenth Doctor with a bi-generation twist where Tennant and Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor coexisted simultaneously. The narrative justification: the Toymaker’s reality-warping powers had left the Doctor’s past as “a jigsaw puzzle of mismatched pieces,” a meta-retcon broad enough to swallow any contradiction.

It worked as a hand-wave. It did not work as drama. The emotional impact of regeneration depends on finality. A bi-generation that lets two Doctors walk away, one to retire happily in suburban Sheffield, removes the stakes entirely. Gatwa’s run later confirmed it was a one-time event, but the damage to the mythology had already landed.

Now Billie Piper has somehow regenerated into the Doctor, or something that looks like it. The credits list her as the new incarnation. Piper herself has said she couldn’t refuse returning to the TARDIS, but “who, how, why” remain under wraps. That question hangs over the Christmas Special. Davies has reportedly prepared multiple script versions depending on whether Piper plays the Doctor outright or lands in some other configuration, as composer Murray Gold confirmed the show’s team is working around multiple outcomes.

A showrunner writing alternate endings to his own finale because he doesn’t know what his own show’s premise is yet. That’s not creative flexibility. That’s institutional chaos.

Going Back to Bad Wolf Bay

Doomsday aired in July 2006 and earned Doctor Who high accolades from critics and fans alike. “One of the most emotionally moving and poignant stories about loss and refusing to let go,” IGN called it at the time. Twenty years later, Davies is apparently ready to go back.

With Billie Piper now somehow back as the Doctor and Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor parked in suburban life but unambiguously still in the picture, the ingredients for a Doomsday sequel are all present. The UNIT blog post effectively confirms the direction.

The problem is that Doomsday already had a sequel. Davies revisited the Rose-Doctor farewell in “Journey’s End” in 2008, dropping a duplicate human-Doctor in the parallel universe to live out a human life with her. That ending was divisive at the time. Two decades of additional callbacks since have progressively diluted what made the original farewell land.

Reddit user SuicideSkwad put it cleanly: “There was no reality where this special wasn’t going to be a Tennant and Piper nostalgia fest.”

And that is precisely the issue. Nostalgia as a creative strategy works once, maybe twice. Davies already brought Tennant back and flopped with the 60th Anniversary Specials. Going back to the same well again, this time to close out a chapter the audience is already fatigued by, is a different calculation.

The Danger of the Final Chapter

Davies has confirmed the script is done in multiple versions. BBC executives heard the pitch and responded enthusiastically, per Radio Times. Production is pending Davies completing other projects. The budget is reduced compared to the Disney-era episodes. The scope will be smaller.

That last detail matters. The Christmas Special that closes out Billie Piper’s mysterious regeneration, resolves Tennant’s suburban Doctor is being made on a tighter budget than the episodes that drove the audience away.

The Doomsday callback could very well land beautifully. But the structural problem with revisiting that episode still looms. Doomsday worked because it was final. Because the separation was permanent, painful, and real. Every subsequent return has chipped at that finality. Adding another layer, particularly with Piper now occupying the Doctor’s role rather than the companion’s, risks turning one of the show’s genuine emotional peaks into a franchise IP asset being worked until there’s nothing left.

The fan who wrote “I beg — original ideas that don’t fawn over the show’s history” was doing more than venting frustration. She was describing the creative pattern that’s defined Davies’ second tenure and contributed directly to where the show currently stands: lowest ratings in 60 years, no Disney money, an uncertain future, and a showrunner writing multiple alternate scripts for his own final episode.

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