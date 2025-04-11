The BBC's flagship science fiction series Doctor Who appears to be on life support as showrunner Russell T. Davies has admitted the show may go on hiatus following disastrous ratings for its woke reboot starring Ncuti Gatwa. After years of declining viewership and increasing political messaging, the Time Lord's adventures may be coming to an end.

Speaking to Newsround, Davies made the admission that the show's future is in serious doubt, "I kind of know that the Doctor's reached the status of, like, Robin Hood. Sometimes there might be a pause, and during that pause, the viewers of Newsround now will grow up a few years and start writing stories and they'll bring it back. So I have absolute faith that that will survive because I am living proof of it and that's what happens to good ideas. No good idea ever dies."

This carefully worded statement appears to be preparing fans for the show's cancellation while attempting to frame it as merely a "pause" rather than an outright end. Davies' comparison to Robin Hood – a character who exists primarily in sporadic adaptations rather than an ongoing series – speaks volumes about the BBC's diminishing commitment to Doctor Who.

The ratings collapse has been nothing short of catastrophic through the first season. The opening Christmas Special in the Ncuti Gatwa era, "The Church On Ruby Road" managed only 4.7 million viewers, a dismal showing for what was once a British television institution. Things got progressively worse as the season continued, with Episode 7, "The Legend of Ruby Sunday," posting a mere 2.05 million overnight viewers – among the lowest in the show's 60-year history.

Davies’s comments come off the heels of an admission to RadioTimes.com that no decision has been made about continuing the series, adding more speculation to the rumors of cancelation. He said, "There's no decision until after season 2. It's funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we're having secret meetings about it. People I work with every year say, 'What's really happening?' and I'm going, 'Nothing! No meetings, nothing.' That's when the decision is – and the decision won't even be made by the people we work with at Disney+, it'll be made by someone in a big office somewhere. So literally nothing happening, no decision."

The show's problems can be traced directly to its increasing focus on id

entity politics rather than compelling storytelling. New companion Varada Sethu openly embraced the show's woke reputation, telling Radio Times: "There's been a couple of Doctor Woke [references] or whatever, but I just think we're doing the right thing if we're getting comments like that."

She went on to define "woke" as "inclusive, progressive, and that you care about people," seemingly oblivious to how this political messaging has alienated the show's core audience.

Even more revealing was Sethu's admission that she and Gatwa were deliberately trying to provoke negative reactions, "Ncuti was like, 'Look at us. We get to be in the TARDIS. We're going to p*** off so many people.'"

The BBC's desperation has become so apparent that they're now considering not even airing one of the upcoming episodes on broadcast television. Davies stated previously, "The FA Cup is going live on BBC One, and then you have Eurovision going live in the evening, we're squeezed in the middle. We don't know if we'll even be transmitted that day. It will be on iPlayer but you'll have to sit through a football match to know whether Doctor Who will be out that night."

For a show that was once the crown jewel of British television, being bumped for a football match represents a stunning fall from grace – and perhaps the final nail in the coffin for this once-beloved series.

