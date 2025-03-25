Fandom Pulse

Eric R. Ashley
Mar 25, 2025

I want the line 'it's about time' and out pops a Scottish redhead Doctor.

Also, I'd like a visit to Brutus and his fleet as they land on his namesake, Britain, as the beginning of the Welsh people. Brutus being a descendant of Troy.

Also, another Welsh one, with the two 'dragons' aka 'dinosaurs' which fought for hours near a king's castle in full view of the inhabitants. These are memorialized on the Welsh flag as the red and black dragons.

Or one themed on the junior officers of the Navy who put a stop to slavery. Have fish like aliens in slow moving fish finned spaceships which have to go to an underwater travel to the stars portal coming to Africa to buy 'fresh meat for dinner', and have a British captain give them a 42 gun broadside. Dr. Who can point out he's not that familar with them as they are water transport users, and he's a space kinda guy.

There is a lot of real history unexplored which is fantastic. Of course, it being Dr. Who, the dinos become aliens, and Brutus gets visited by one of the goddesses who intervened at Troy who is actually an alien.

So my comment about Mr. Davies is that there is a huge amount of untapped life in the concept if you have the bravery to do a real story about real things.

Joseph L. Wiess
Mar 26, 2025

I like the old Doctor Who's. Russel Davies has run this series six feet under the crypt.

Let it die and lay for 10 years, then let someone who loves it regenerate the time lord.

It died once and was kept alive by radio plays.

Maybe it's time to let the old man sleep.

