Doctor Who’s continued to circle the drain since the new iteration with black, gay actor Ncuti Gatwa was announced. The first episodes turned off fans in record numbers, marking the lowest ratings ever for a Doctor Who Christmas special, followed by the lowest premiere for a new Doctor since William Hartnell in the 1960s. Since then, the ratings have continued downward, but it appears as if this last episode, “Rogue,” may have finally killed Doctor Who completely as rumors are circulating that the show is getting canceled.

This entire season feels like a completely different show than Doctor Who used to be, as the show has veered away from science fiction, putting in fantasy elements like goblins that look like they’re out of Harry Potter, as well as introducing faeries in a horror concept that didn’t resolve in “73 Yards,” but most of what dominates the Doctor Who discussion is the over-the-top LGBTQ and race virtue signaling that’s done in nearly every episode.

It was odd seeing the character, the blonde, white Ruby Sunday, raised by two black women, not to mention the Doctor suddenly becoming melanated in his regeneration, but every episode of Doctor Who has also introduced some kind of LGBTQ virtue signal. The Christmas special had Ruby attending a performance by a transgender singer. “The Devil’s Chord” featured a drag performer as the lead villain. “Boom” had the Doctor make random comments about lesbians, which didn’t fit the plot at all, but this last episode, “Rogue,” featured the most out-of-character moments for the show, turning Doctor Who into full gay pornography.

The episode couched itself as a spoof on Bridgerton. It had The Doctor flirting with another man even while his companion Ruby was in danger. This escalated into a gay wedding proposal, followed by a full makeout session between The Doctor and the man known as Rogue.

Fans reacted with disgust at how The Doctor had been transformed into a homosexual slut in one episode, and new ratings numbers show that people have given up on Doctor Who entirely.

The overnight numbers for “Rogue” were 2.11 million viewers, the second lowest-rated episode of the Ncuti Gatwa era. Complete numbers then showed that this iteration of Doctor Who is the lowest rated ever, but it gets worse when looking at the Neilsen numbers for Disney+.

In recently released data, Doctor Who failed to chart in the top 10 for its premiere, a disastrous opening for the show. While we won’t have more recent episode numbers for weeks, not even charting can’t bode well for how it’s performing in the Disney+ era.

Moreover, showrunner Russell T. Davies confirmed that Doctor Who hasn’t been picked up for a Season 3, despite Bad Wolf telling Fandom Pulse that Ncuti Gatwa is contracted through 2029. “That’s still up in the air,” he said in a recent interview.

Season 2 was already filmed before the first episode of this first season aired, which was the initial commitment. Even with that, Millie Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday, has already quit the show. With her exit and no commitment for season 3, the low ratings show that audiences don’t want a queer Doctor prancing around and acting degenerate, despite the propaganda involved at nearly every level of society.