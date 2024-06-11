Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grames Barnaby's avatar
Grames Barnaby
Jun 19, 2024

Here's a fun question for the audience. Has anybody met anybody in real normie life that actually actively watches the current run of Doctor Who? Or is it just people running it as some background noise and not much else. I ask because I so rarely hear of anybody talking about these shows outside of the botting and throttling of the 21st century internet that I'm starting to wonder if even the audience ratings are just mostly fake at this point or artificially pumped up.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jun 13, 2024

Write something that people want to watch and your ratings will increase.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture