Doctor Who is in trouble. The ratings are the lowest on record, and rumors keep swirling about potential cancelations after the Russell T. Davies relaunch with a gay, black Doctor, which failed to resonate with long-time sci-fi audiences. Now it’s revealed the entirety of the new season 2 writing team is gay or trans.

The internet went ballistic this week with rumors that Doctor Who was getting canceled after its second Disney-funded season, citing low ratings and backlash causing actor Ncuti Gatwa wanting to move on to other projects.

The BBC bizarrely began advertising this season with the revelation of transgender writer Juno Dawson coming to the project, most famous for writing grooming books like “This Book Is Gay,” as well as Doctor Who podcast fan-fiction where it’s been described as completely gay and trans in its content.

But the BBC hired three more writers to join the already openly gay Russell T. Davies in his gay-actor-led drama, leading fans to worry that this season 2 might be injected with even more identity politics than the prior.

Echo Chamberlain reported on YouTube, “with four new writers announced. I did a little bit of research, viewer. And all four of them happen to be gay or trans. This in addition to the show runner being gay, and the actor playing the Doctor being gay. In a move of such unbridled progressive diversity and representation, it is paradoxically no longer diverse or representative at all.

While Juno Dawson has been covered extensively, the other three writers, Inua Ellams, Pete McTighe, and Sharma Angel-Walfall, have gotten little press attention.

Inua Ellams, like many diversity hires, is often listed in a biography, winning an award no one’s heard of. His collection of plays is titled “Black T-Shirt Collection,” trying to make a play on the word Black immediately. While it’s at the top of Google results with multiple outlets praising it in the news, the Amazon listing only has five ratings, marking another award-winner in literature that no one’s read.

He's also got a woke poetry collection titled “13 Fairy Negro Tales,” which the listing describes as “groundbreaking.” According to Wikipedia, his work explores “masculinity, homosexuality and religion.”

Pete McTighe, another award-winner who helped write for the female iteration of Doctor Who is known at the end of his Wikipedia page for producing 1978, a “musical film about Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.”

He was quoted on the project saying, “What a project to be a part of! Most of us in the LGBTQ+ community are very aware that the freedom we enjoy in Australia today was forged in the fires of conflict, decades ago, by those brave enough to march the streets and fight for our rights.”

Sharma Angel-Walfall comes with a twist: not just an award-winner but a judge of the Heart of Wales LGBTQ+ Writing Competition. She also is on Instagram bragging about her “wife.”

Russell T. Davies clearly has hired his entire coterie of Pride Parade partiers to come with him to make Doctor Who season 2 even more degenerate and more of a LGBTQ+ double down than the first season with Ncuti Gatwa, with the infamous episodes featuring transgender actor Jinx Monsoon, and later in “Rogue” having the Doctor abandon his companion to make out with another man.

How much worse can it get? Doctor Who fans are bracing for impact as the show returns later this year with these writers at the helm.

