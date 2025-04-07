Fandom Pulse

User's avatar
Eric R. Ashley's avatar
Eric R. Ashley
Apr 8, 2025

I was not a hundred percent against the Ncuti doctor because:

1. In one show, you have the goblin ship tied together with ropes, and it is shattered as it falls on the stone cross at the top of the stone church. Christ and Britain triumphant over Lying Monsters.

2. yes, the transgender freak of music was a freak, and in ways that is a good thing. The monster was monstrous and awful. It was a Freak Show like the old time circuses with the Bearded Lady.

J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Apr 7, 2025Edited

I want a gay dalik-cyberperson romance. And slow walk it like proper Yuri bait

This is your substack writing promt for the week

