Russell T. Davies continues to double down on his push for absurd identity politics through the new Doctor Who show with his gay, black lead, Ncuti Gatwa. This week, at San Diego Comic-Con, Davies dodged a question about longtime Doctor Who fans being upset with the show's direction by invoking his extreme politics once again.

Last year, Russell T. Davies warned viewers multiple times that politics would be the entire focus of Doctor Who in several interviews. Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson both joined him in interviews, letting fans know they would be offended, and the three of them made bigger P.R. blunders than have been seen on perhaps any show, especially when Gatwa told longtime fans not to watch and to "touch grass."

True to his word, Russell T. Davies inserted some of the most heavy-handed leftist politics seen on any TV show. The Doctor was turned into a bastardization of the character, running around and crying rather than solving problems in a masculine way, with multiple scenes glorifying homosexuality and transgenderism to where the show didn't seem to have plots half of the time. The most insulting part of the show occurs in "Rogue," where Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor abandons his companion to make out with another man.

Ratings have been atrocious for the show as a result, with the new season of Doctor Who posting the lowest views ever on the long-running sci-fi program. Fans have expressed their disdain for the new Doctor Who direction and many are at the point where they're claiming Doctor Who merely ended with Peter Capaldi's run of the character.

Season 2 has already been filmed, and recently, they announced a spinoff of the show, which will run for five episodes called The War Between The Land And Sea, starring some familiar faces from Doctor Who's past. It seems similar to the Torchwood spinoff done in the mid-2000s, but this time, there has been little fan excitement or enthusiasm as the main show has done so poorly.

At San Diego Comic-Con, on a panel with fellow showrunner Alex Kurtzman from Star Trek, Russell T. Davies was asked about longtime fans' poor reaction to the show and how he felt. In his response, he played the victim and doubled down on identity politics.

"I don't go online much. Maybe I should, maybe that's wrong. I'm talking about Twitter [unintelligible] X as the portal online. I don't feel particularly safe as a gay man. It's getting worse and worse in society. I see what's said out there, but that's a long discussion for another time. I'm not sure I can even be part of that," Russell T. Davies said.

"So I get my agent telling me what's going on. I get people kind of here inevitably… there's kind of osmosis about the culture wars or whatever, kind of creep through," he continued.

Then, he dropped the bombshell to completely deflect any criticism and ignore the bad ratings and reviews of new Doctor Who programs. Russell T. Davies said, "To be honest, in terms of online activity, I'm much more interested in what's happening. I think Doctor Who's fine… I think there are things happening in the culture war, particularly with trans rights, which are a million times more important than what's happening with Doctor Who."

As a person whose literal job at Comic-Con is to promote Doctor Who, deflecting by claiming the show isn't important when he is a showrunner is a crazy move, but it shows how much extreme political zealots are running these programs. Russell T. Davies doesn't care about Doctor Who, it's just about his political agenda, and yet Disney and the BBC are paying him a handsome salary to write Doctor Who.

"It's getting worse. It's terrifying," Davies concluded.

Alex Kurtzman, similarly embattled for his destruction of the Star Trek franchise with shows like Discovery, which also prioritized identity politics over staying true to Star Trek, then chimed in to validate Davies' insane rant, saying, "You're fighting some of those battles on the show just by the representation."

It's clear that in regards to Star Trek and Doctor Who, both men in charge of the franchises are intent on putting their extreme politics above the shows, which investors at Disney and Paramount can't be happy with. They've said as much that they're going to continue in the same direction with upcoming seasons of Star Trek and Doctor Who, and we can expect even lower ratings to come based on their inability to see their own problems and change.

What do you think of Russell T. Davies' comments on Doctor Who and transgenderism? Leave a comment and let us know. Restack this post!