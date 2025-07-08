Russell T. Davies went on the talk show, Your Manchester, and there he admitted that he tried to twist Doctor Who into an LGBTQIA+ show trying to reject sci-fi that was “very straight, very masculine, very testosterone-y.”

The Doctor has always been a very masculine figure in all of Doctor Who history. The original character was a caring grandfather with a cantankerous attitude, but subsequent iterations became more serious problem solvers. Tom Baker bucked the mold to some degree, highlighting the alien’s quirkier nature, but he still remained an action-driven force and a problem solver.

Even in the 2005 reboot era, it’s easy to point to Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi and say they are very masculine characters in the way they present the Doctor. Though they all seemed to iterate after Tom Baker to another degree of wackiness, they still maintained being the characters who led their companions into adventure.

It all changed with Jodie Whittaker, as the network wanted to try the gender swap. However, with Russell T. Davies, it seemed to get even more feminized, as seen with Ncuti Gatwa, even as the character returned to being a man. In the new Disney+ version, Gatwa would spend his time pouting and crying more often than solving any problems. He was being dragged around by Ruby Sunday to be forced to engage rather than taking much initiative himself.

The most egregious, emotionally ridiculous moment was when he left his companion and abandoned her so he could go make out with another man in the episode “Rogue.” All of this was part of the plan according to Russell T. Davies.

Despite low ratings and a quick cancelation that has left the show’s future in complete doubt, Davies is going on a press tour bragging about his poor decisions in undoing what made Doctor Who Great. He went on Your Manchester to do an interview with a man pretending to be a woman who took the obviously fake name, Belinda Scandal.

“I think it was just like nudging by 1% in that direction” Davies said. “But it’s 2025, and you also have to look at what the others are doing. Science fiction franchises are very straight, very masculine, very testosterone-y. And so that’s where Doctor Who can fill a space.”

Davies went off on his disordered LGBTQ lifestyle when asked why he supports the cause, “Because I am. And I actually think it’s getting worse. I think it’s getting tougher.”

He continued, “Do you remember just a few years ago we had the arrogance to sort of say, “Oh, why do all these big companies support Pride? They’re not our allies. We were arrogant. Now, they’re dropping out. It’s like, ‘You idiots.'”

It bordered on a rant as he went on, “At the time I used to say, ‘Any bank or business that supports the Pride March, someone sat in a boardroom and defended us, and our rights, and someone in that boardroom said, ‘No, let’s not do it,” and someone won the argument, and they’re supporting us. ‘Don’t ever criticize an ally. Don’t ever criticize someone who’s giving money to sponsor doing something.’ Look at them pulling out now. We’re going, ‘Where are they? Where are they?’ because they’re getting scared. They’re getting scared of the whole trans argument.”

And he concluded, “I am seeing in my own lifetime a backlash like I never thought – well, actually, that’s not true. I always thought our rights were paper thin to be absolutely honest, and if you look at my writing for the past 30 years it’s always been there the belief that these paper-thin rights can be taken away with one vote, with one [English] Prime Minister, certainly with one [US] President. That’s happening now. It’s literally happening to us. Taking Harvey Milk’s name off a ship in the American Navy, you cannot be more petty, or more nasty, or more hateful towards us. So the fight is on. I think it’s disguised as a trans fight that actually is after all of us, and you literally see it heating up day, by day, by day, by day.”

He also admitted that he intentionally is grooming children with his addition of LGBTQ content and wants them to watch the show, lying as he says, “It’s perfectly safe for children to watch… but it’s like a family show. Like a Pixar film.”

Despite the presentation of drag queens and homosexual romances, which he thinks is fine, he says where he draws the line, “I have rules on it that are quite strict, like no blood. You can have laser beams, you can have deaths, but not blood bursting out of people.”

It’s easy to see why the new iteration of Doctor Who failed, as he has a completely warped view of reality brought on by the disordered lifestyle he leads. Clearly unchecked on encouraged by the BBC and Disney, it became a nightmare that didn’t resemble Doctor Who at all.

He was asked about the Billie Piper regeneration and what it meant for the show, but he dodged the question. It’s obvious his priorities are not on the storytelling but on his agenda.

