Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jul 8

Sick people say sick things.

Of course it's not perfectly fine. That's why he says it. Up is down, black is white, good is evil.

We should understand that anything this man says should be immediately rejected.

Reply
Share
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Jul 8Edited

RTD needs prayers and likely a truckload of psychological counselling, thinking that grooming children is somehow "ok".

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture