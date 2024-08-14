Russell T. Davies and the cast of Doctor Who haven’t learned their lesson in their push to the extreme left for trying to appeal to a “modern audience.” Even though the first season had the worst ratings in the show’s history, Doctor Who is moving forward with even more identity politics with a recent interview with Collider where they reveal they want more drag queens in the once children’s television program.

Doctor Who’s been mired with diversity, equity, and inclusion as an agenda in recent years, with the Ncuti Gatwa era of the black, gay Doctor being the worst. It started in the 60th Anniversary Specials, where they attempted to renew fan interest by bringing back David Tennant, only to have fans get lectured about “male presenting Time Lords” and to get slapped in the face with a man pretending to be a woman calling himself “Rose.”

The politics got worse during Ncuti Gatwa’s first season, with the casting of drag queen Jinx Monsoon as The Maestro and constant references to homosexuality in the show across all of the episodes. The lowest point came in the episode “Rogue” where the Doctor abandoned his companion to go make out with another man.

Russell T. Davies stated that agenda is far more important to him than the show on several occasions, originally asked about it by Collider and saying, “It just feels natural. This is the world. It’s 2024, and we’re all embracing it.” He’s made no secret of saying that

At San Diego Comic-Con, when asked about whether he listened to fan criticism of the show’s new direction, Russell T. Davies bumbled a non-answer before shifting the conversation to say, "To be honest, in terms of online activity, I'm much more interested in what's happening. I think Doctor Who's fine… I think there are things happening in the culture war, particularly with trans rights, which are a million times more important than what's happening with Doctor Who."

Now, the full cast has returned to Collider to discuss drag queens again, this time demanding that more of them appear in the upcoming seasons of Doctor Who.

Millie Gibson claims she would like to see Trixie Mattel in the show, stating he would “be hilarious.” Ncuti Gatwa offered up the name “Baga Chipz.” Tia Kofi, Lawrence Cheney, and Bimini Bon Bhoulash were other names thrown into the mix, showing that these two actors had a lot of mentally ill friends surrounding them.

Russell T. Davies made the ultimate double down on turning Doctor Who into a degenerate drag show farce, saying, "We'll have to have them all."

Millie Gibson agreed, saying, “Let’s just have an episode.”

It’s clear the agenda in Doctor Who is going to get worse going forward, not better, despite the ratings being dismal for the show. There are already rumors that Disney is not happy with their investment in Doctor Who and that Russell T. Davies and the company are on thin ice because of it. However, season 2 is already filmed and a spinoff show is in production, which means this iteration of the Doctor will be continuing for the time being. Afterward, how long can it last?

