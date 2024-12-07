Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Abbott's avatar
Patrick Abbott
Dec 7, 2024

Let it die. No more Zombie Doctor Who.

Reply
Share
Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
Dec 7, 2024

Amazing. Someone found a way to reverse the polarity of the "neuter" flow. Bye

BTW. BBC had released a knitting pattern for the Fourth Doctor's (Tom Baker) oversized scarf. Desperation and nostalgia perhaps?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture