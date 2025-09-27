Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 28

He confirms the cancellation essentially by refusing the photo and then talks about having his second chance?

Hypocrite.

Zero interest in anything he does.

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Sep 27

That tells you that Hollywood is running their business, like how the Soviet Union ran their country, before they’re collapsing in 1991

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture