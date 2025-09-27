Actor Glen Powell, who stars in the upcoming Running Man film as well as Hulu’s upcoming Chad Powers series admitted to refusing to take a picture with a canceled actor in fear of getting canceled himself.

While discussing and promoting Chad Powers, Powell said, “I’m not going to say who it was. But I was at a party and I showed up to the party and there was somebody that had basically been on the ropes in terms of sort of getting canceled. And it’s kind of a big, public-. It was one of those Hollywood parties where it’s like there are cameras and press and all that stuff. And this person had made some of my favorite movies and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great!’ And he came up and he said, ‘Nice to meet you such and such.’ And I was like, ‘Oh dude, big fan.’ And then a photographer said, ‘Hey, can we take a picture of the two of you guys?’ And this person was recently canceled and it was not good. I was a fan of their work, but not a fan of their choices.”

He continued, “So I was just kind of being nice, but then when they want to take a picture with you, I realized very quickly how like-. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is a good idea.’ He clearly clocked that I was like, ‘This is probably not a good idea.’ And I realized I was like, ‘This guy, his face is toxic.’ You know like going out into the world, like people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choices they’ve made.”

From there, he turned it toward the Hulu show, “And the character that I play in Chad, it’s like Russ Holiday, is a guy that just made a mistake. He’s not a bad guy. Some of these other people that get canceled, they should like where they’re shot.”

“But like Russ, he made a mistake. He acted poorly about it and the world kind of didn’t forgive him. And he couldn’t forgive himself. And what I found to be really interesting is that in today’s day and age cancel culture is just sort of a thing in like how the world doesn’t really let you forgive your mistakes. We talk about with phones, with TikTok and Instagram. It’s like so many people make mistakes and the internet doesn’t let you forget.”

“And I found it to be interesting how people react to those moments. What they double down on. Do they take accountability in those moments? Do they believe in conspiracy theories? Do they blame other people? Do they do this all other stuff? And I found that just having a character that’s learning to say ‘I’m sorry’, learning to say ‘I wish I would have done it different’ is like a really beautiful thing. Especially when you do go through those moments. I think we’ve probably all gone through life where we just want want to have a different face. Like we don’t like ourselves. Like we don’t like want to do that. And like the fresh start, it sort of like creates an underdog story, which is just a blank slate of somebody who goes, ‘Hey, I made a bunch of mistakes and I just want to do it better this time.’ And this guy Chad Powers kind of offers him a second chance to do the thing he loves.”

