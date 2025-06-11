Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 11, 2025

Much like the other companies, they are hiding the woke cringe from normies. The same alphabet freaks still work there.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture