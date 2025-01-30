Alleged rumors regarding changes to Assassin’s Creed Shadows and specifically to Yasuke’s role in the game are allegedly part of a disinformation campaign from Ubisoft.

In a recent video upload, YouTuber Endymion shared what an Ubisoft insider informed him, “As I was told by my source, the Yasuke removal stuff is smoke and mirrors, according to them. Apparently, and again take this part with a grain of salt, but this person is very tied to a lot of stuff going on there. They said that Ubisoft has actually not removed much of any of the content about Yasuke in-game.”

He continued, “But, instead, they are simply lying about it to make it seem like they are listening to players’ feedback. My insider told me that Ubisoft, apparently, has no plans to remake the Yasuke content because they feel as if they do they will be seen as bending the knee, so to speak, to the online haters. So the idea here, according to my insider, is to lie about removing content to trick people into buying the game thinking that they changed their ways.”

“Yes, as I’m told it’s a marketing ploy designed to trick players into believing that Ubisoft has changed when they haven’t at all,” he reiterated.

This video comes in the wake of a report from Francesco Solbakk at That Park Place claiming Ubisoft made narrative cuts to reduce Yasuke’s role in the game.

He reported, “A That Park Place source has confirmed that Ubisoft delayed Assassin’s Creed Shadows in order to make narrative cuts that severely limit the role of Yasuke in the story.”

He reiterated, “According to our source, the €20 million delay of Assassin’s Creed Shadows was not merely to polish the game, but to shift focus away from Yasuke as the main protagonist.”

Solbakk noted that parts of the game that were cut included “quests tied to his suppose rise as a samurai” as well as “dialogue changes … where Yasuke was previously presented as a samurai and celebrated for his renown among Japanese NPCs.”

Furthermore, he shared that cutscenes were reworked to make it feel like “Naoe has taken the lead role.”

He also shared that one source informed him that “the most egregious inaccuracies were related to Yasuke’s portrayal, and efforts were made to mitigate these issues.”

This rumor came in the wake of a previous report from Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming at the end of September where he reported that Ubisoft was “changing some of Yasuke’s story and how he’s portrayed in the game”

He also noted the company was “fixing architectural details, and ensuring that the game is historically grounded while fitting into the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Furthermore, Henderson also shared “that historical experts were brought onto the project much later than usual for a project of this magnitude and that miscommunication between teams and cutting corners when it came to the approval process of assets to meet deadlines” resulted in “many of the historical and cultural concerns” that have been raised by gamers.

Endymion also previously shared at the end of September that Ubisoft was making changes to Yasuke. He said, “One of the things for sure getting removed from Shadows, according to my sources, is indeed the rap, hip-hop music for Yasuke. Apparently Ubisoft brought out a questionnaire and they were unanimously told that the rap music was tonally wrong and completely unneeded. And that it was actually offensive that Ubisoft believed Yasuke needed a hip-hop battle theme in a game that was set well before such music existed and it was only implemented ’cause Yasuke was black.”

“So that’s going to be gone for sure,” he declared.

“They are also going to be removing dialogue from the game that according to my source told me that it would actually enrage players it they heard it,” he added. “I wasn’t given concrete examples of what kind of dialogue but the source assumed it may have been Yasuke saying some sort of sociopolitical pandering nonsense about he was sold by white men or something and that he hates white men and white supremacy must be abolished and such.”

“They’re also removing this because, of course, if that were in the game it would absolutely be highlighted and used to detract even more people from supporting the game in the future,” Endymion shared.

Despite these rumors, Assassin’s Creed Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté signaled that the company did not plan to make changes to the game’s story.

During a BAFTA Master Class appearance, Côté said, “In today's shifting cultural landscape we face an additional and unforeseen challenge as discussions around representation and inclusivity in media have become increasingly prominent. These conversations can influence how our games are perceived but rather than shy away from those conversations we should see them as an opportunity. Assassin's Creed has always been about exploring the full spectrum of human history and by its very nature that history is diverse. Staying true to history means embracing the richness of human perspectives without compromise.

“For example in Assassin's Creed Shadows we highlight figures both fictional like Naoe, a Japanese woman warrior and historical like Yasuke, the African-born samurai. While the inclusion of a black samurai in feudal Japan has sparked questions and even controversy, Naoe as a fictional character has also faced scrutiny for her gender. But just as yYasuke's presence in Japanese history is fact so too are the stories of women who defied societal expectations and took up arms in times of conflict. So while both Naoe and yYasuke’s stories are works of historical fiction they reflect the collision of different worlds, cultures, and roles. And their inclusion is precisely the kind of narrative that Assassin's Creed seeks to tell: One that reflects the complexity and interconnectedness of our shared history.”

He added, “We've consistently introduced protagonists from diverse racial, ethnic, and gender identities. Hisstory is inherently diverse and so is Assassin’s Creed and the stories we tell. So to be clear our commitment to inclusivity is grounded in historical authenticity and respect for diverse perspectives not driven by modern agendas.”

What do you make of this new rumor from Endymion and his source?

