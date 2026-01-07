One of the rumored replacements for Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Lynwen Brennan, is a feminist who previously claimed she was on “crusade” to erase gender inequality.

Earlier this year, Matthew Belloni at Puck claimed that Kathleen Kennedy would exit Lucasfilm and Star Wars and be replaced by Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan.

He wrote, “Kathleen Kennedy is indeed stepping down as Lucasfilm president, and Dave Filoni, currently the chief creative officer of the Star Wars unit, will be elevated into the top job.”

“Filoni has never really been a traditional executive, so they’re giving him a partner in Lynwen Brennan, currently president and general manager of Lucasfilm Business, but he’ll be the decider on the creative direction of the franchise in film, television, and any other platforms in the galaxy,” Belloni added.

Back in 2017, The New York Times’ Nathalia Holt revealed Brennan to be a feminist activist and one of the people clearly responsible for the decline of art and entertainment in the West over the last decade.

Brennan made it abundantly clear that she found it unacceptable that women only made up 5% of all visual effects supervisors on the top 250 grossing films in 2014 and that women only represented 19% of all behind-the-scenes employment in American films. She said, “The first step is for people in leadership to say this is not acceptable.”

Apparently, she did as Holt claimed that Brennan went on “a self-described ‘crusade’to remedy the entrenched gender inequality of her industry.”

In order to do this she apparently discriminated against male employees. Holt reported:

To accomplish this she and her team have carefully assessed how promotions are handled, asking why male candidates may be advanced over their female colleagues. To address what she called “false assumptions” that hinder female employees — for instance managers might believe motherhood makes a candidate less able to handle increased responsibility — the studio offers on-site child care and schedule flexibility.

Ironically, in 2023, Brennan revealed in an interview with Lucasfilm.com that she was promoted to president of ILM while on maternity leave. She said, “I became president of ILM while I was on maternity leave. And I will say that those five years of juggling being a mom, needing to really be there for their physical needs as well as their emotional needs, and having a leadership position in a big company [were challenging] — talk about building resilience!” That happened in 2008.

Additionally, Holt reported that Brennan changed the hiring policies of Industrial Light & Magic in order to hire more women, “To broaden its reach, Industrial Light & Magic is hiring employees from a variety of different backgrounds, while eliminating experience and education requirements for entry-level positions.”

She reiterated much of these talking points in an interview with Wales Online in 2018. In regards to female employment in the visual effects, film engineering and behind the camera roles, she told the outlet, “We’ve got a long way to go we’re still nowhere near where we need to be.”

She also doubled down on engaging in illegal hiring practices to meet quotas for more women, “Kathy’s eadership team has always been 50% women because they happen to be the best at their job. We haven’t had a quota at that leadership stage, however we are getting a lot more pragmatic and specific about not accepting the level we have regarding women in visual effects and technology. At the moment 75% of the people in visual effects are men and that’s unacceptable. Our ratio at ILM is better than that, but it’s still not enough.”

She even received an award in 2016 from Profiles in Diversity Journal for its Annual Women Worth Watching Awards.

On top of her feminist activism, the 2023 interview with Lucasfilm.com revealed that “Brennan’s last 10 years have been spent working alongside Kennedy on strategic planning and every aspect of business operations. They are two of the top executives at a company where more than 50 percent of the leadership team are women.”

She’s literally been Kennedy’s right-hand girl over the past decade where they’ve driven Star Wars into the ground.

