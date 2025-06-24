Fandom Pulse

ShootyBear
Jun 24, 2025

XBox needs to be less woke than Sony or they’re going to keep bleeding out.

sleepdeprived_bear
Jun 25, 2025

In my opinion consoles are fancy hardware based DRM first and a stable targeted platform with extreme ease of game optimization second. It seems like Microsoft wants to get out of the hardware business and be more like Steam with the whole "This is an Xbox" marketing push. I like bespoke gaming hardware and play regularly on my Xbox Series X.

But with moves like moving to platforms like the ROG Ally, I would not be surprised to see Xbox Branded PCs. There are rumors that Microsoft Games Studios is wanting to push for more emulation of OG Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One titles on the PC.

In the end, all I really want to do is play Mechassault online again on Xbox hardware. Not a big ask! I can do that with Age of Empires which has gotten stellar support over the years.

