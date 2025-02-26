A new rumor alleges that Warner Bros. fires employees who disagree with transgender ideology.

Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz shared on X, “I was speaking with a WB dev just a few weeks ago. He was telling me about their HR training where they said you can't disagree with gender affirmation on social media, as it is a firing offense.”

Grummz added, “Said it was rough to work there as WB was full of DEI.”

If this is true, it is not that unsurprising, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Chief Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Asif Sadiq detailed in March how he has implemented a tactic in order to remove anti-DEI employees from the company.

NewsBusters reported that Sadiq outlined his tactics as a panelist for the Aspen Institute webinar titled The Future of DEI in Corporate America back in February 2024. His comments came following Design Observer Editor-in-Chief Ellen McGirt sharing, “We came up with this strategy, and I love it. It is: Find your people and ignore the person you cannot persuade. You know exactly who they are, and if you can’t bring yourself to do it because of your professional orientation, give it 30 days. Ignore them for 30 days. Don’t take the bait. Don’t send them the clip. Don’t send them the newsletter. Don’t send them the deck. Just focus on the people who are willing to do the work. The new arrivals to the work. The new leaders who are preparing, as we’ve talked about to be better allies, to be more vulnerable, to communicate better; work preparing them. … But absolutely do not get caught into that spin cycle of trying to persuade the most powerful person that you know who is not interested to be interested because they’re not coming. 30 days you can do it.”

Sadiq reacted to McGirt saying, “And if I can just add on to that point because I think it’s such an important point. Even beyond leaders, there’s always those few people who will never change. You will never convince them. You can try up until the end of eternity and it will still not happen. We waste so much energy doing that sometimes as individuals whether you’re in a leadership position or in a team and so on.”

He continued, “Focus on the ones who want to change because that way you start changing culture. And if you change culture often those people who don’t come around will start saying this place isn’t the way it used to be and they’ll leave themselves, which is great!”

NewsBusters also reported that Sadiq said, “I think this is a moment where people have to show up as actively being anti-racist. And that requires going a bit further than saying, ‘That’s not me, so I’m just going to sit back.’ That requires you using your power, privilege and the positions you hold to try to create equity for marginalized groups, for historically marginalized groups and groups who haven’t had access, but that requires really stepping up.”

“And it’s showing up as well, showing up internally, showing up to even to the structures that DEI has put in place, whether its business resource groups, employee resource groups, events, showing up during this period of time for a leader is critical, because it shows that you care and you are willing to learn,” he added.

Ironically, Sadiq previously admitted that DEI policies have overwhelmingly failed despite U.S. corporations spending over $8 billion on them.

During an appearance at Royal Russel School Croyden, he said, “Every organization trying to drive change, trying to create a workplace that’s more inclusive, a society that’s more inclusive. In the US alone $8 billion were spent on diversity training and many more billions globally to try and create that equity that everyone wants to see, feel in the workplace.”

He would go on to admit, “It’s not driving the change that we want to see. We are not achieving the success that people want to feel in the workplace.”

Sadiq then explained why he believes these programs have failed, “Why is that? Well, I argue that very training is biased. It’s built with stereotypes. It has assumptions. It’s not always diverse or inclusive. And many times it does the very opposite of inclusion.”

What do you make of this rumor that Warner Bros. it is a fireable offense if you rightfully oppose gender affirmation and ideology?

