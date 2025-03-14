Fandom Pulse

NeverForget1776
Mar 18, 2025

Because of how strong Zaslov initially came in with being against DEI enough to cancel BATGIRL I was hoping he'd get DC back on track but his choice of James Gunn to lead it all was very questionable. I would hire Gunn in a minute to direct 1 or roe films but NOT to lead it all. Gunn's humor does NOT work for every character/group. Its VERY concerning how Gunn might approach a BATMAN film.

I do not wish failure on them but I do hope Gunn doesn't turn every DC property into a Guardians of the Galaxy like set b/c that's bad. The best take on DC to date is Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. I would have tried to get him to at east get everything planned out and started and then if he wanted to move on in say 5-10 years. let someone else pick up and complete what he would have mapped out.

Jamie peterson
Mar 16, 2025

I’m taking a wait and see mentality on that. If superman is good and I think it will be despite what anyone says then there is no problem. Too early to predict things before they happen.

