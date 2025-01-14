A new rumor alleges that the vast majority of developers at Ubisoft are “deadweight” and “they don’t know how to do anything” other than “pushing social change.”

This rumor comes from YouTuber AccolonnTV, who detailed he received a number of alleged documents from an Ubisoft insider who also informed about the current state of the company’s employees and talent.

He shared, “So basically the way developers at Ubisoft is classed according to this insider is you have the the superstars. These are the best of the best. And they're incredibly good at what they do and they're often also very well known. Now, he says there's very few of these people left at Ubisoft. Most of them have already left and have found much better positions at companies that is a lot better positioned within the market.”

“Then there's the what he refers to as the good developers, but they don't have brands. They don't tweet,” he relayed. “And he calls himself one of these developers. They make up a small portion of those developers that are still left at Ubisoft. The problem is while they're good they don't have names so they can't get jobs anywhere else.”

“And then the vast majority of developers is what he calls deadweight. They don't know how to do anything no matter what you give them. They're pretty much always doing it wrong. But what they're very good at is social change, pushing social change. So basically if you can't do the job that you were hired for make sure that you become a political activist is what I took from that,” he declared. “He didn't even talk about the DEI stuff with these guys just apparently they make working for Ubisoft very, very, very difficult.”

From there he shared that this original insider as well as another detailed how Ubisoft’s video game development processes are all bogged down in administration and bureaucratic meetings.

He explained, “The next thing that was revealed to me — and this is from both insiders — is actually just the nightmare of designing video games for Ubisoft. Gaming today, according to these insiders, are more like a factory line and a logistical nightmare than it is about creativity. In order to get anything done you take weeks of meetings and department logistics to get all of the teams involved. And then you get to do the thing and then once you're done with the thing you have to go into more meetings in order to implement the thing. There's just so little space for actual creativity.

“The insider that works in QA revealed to me that just getting bugs fixed is almost impossible. The amount of bugs that they will report to a company and then after a couple of weeks they'll just get a ‘Works as designed. Won't fix.’ And it's not that the bug doesn't exist, it's not that they actually designed it this way, it's that … getting a bug fixed isn't as quick as the developer just quickly making a couple. The logistical nightmare that is fixing a bug just makes it not a top priority for a lot of developers. They don't want to go through all of that and so they would rather just not do it.”

This rumor comes in the wake of Assassin’s Creed Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté revealing during an appearance at the XDS24 conference that half of the people working on Assassin’s Creed Shadows are working on their very first game.

He said, “One of the things that I’ve noticed since the pandemic is that we have a lot of juniors in our teams. … Probably half the team that’s building Assassin’s Creed is building a game for the first time.”

A previous rumor from YouTuber Endymion also noted how Ubisoft has become stuff full of activists.

He said back in October, “[Assassin’s Creed Shadows] had no business taking as long as it did to be developed, but it's a Molotov cocktail of poor company oversight being poisoned by a competitor wearing the clothing of an ally and a worker base that is purposely being filled to the brim with activist DEI hires.”

“One look at photos of Ubisoft in its prime versus now tells you everything that you kind of need to know. The company is currently overrun by activist developers from the ground level to the very top,” Endymion continued. “I already reported on how Ubisoft has a terrible work atmosphere and a lot of the most important tasks within the company are being handled by outsourced contractors mostly. It's simply because the actual talent is not seasoned enough apparently based on what I'm being told. I got employees telling me that their co-workers have no business being in the industry whatsoever based on the interaction that they've had with these devs.”

“And I've even had two sources tell me they could have most of their teams fired and gone and development wouldn't be changed one bit for the most part,” he added. “The bloat at Ubisoft which is a prevailing problem across the board for many publishers is a self-inflicted wound of their own making.”

What do you make of this new rumor regarding the developers at Ubisoft?

