Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
Oct 8

I wonder if it was going to star a Japanese assassin...

Reply
Share
SK's avatar
SK
Oct 9

They were going to go from a game about a black slave to another game about a black slave (ignoring the fact that the majority of human slaves throughout history have not been black)? And I thought Witches' Creed was going to be bad... (It will be.)

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture