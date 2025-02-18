Fandom Pulse

The10thAgent
Feb 18, 2025

Odyssey is the 2nd-Best-Selling in the series' history, but with only 1.4 million copies sold in its First Week, it ranks 8th in the series. That's less than Unity and Origin, and less than half of the 3.52 million copies of Assassin's Creed 3, which is the 2nd place. Valhalla as known as 1st.

This means Odyssey's Pre-Orders numbers are very low than others, which means that when Odyssey's Pre-Orders numbers are similar to Shadows' Pre-Orders numbers, it actually means that Shadows' Pre-Orders are very low too.

Joseph
Mar 10, 2025

Why anyone would play this series anymore is just beyond me. It has no direction whatsoever and killed off a lot of its most interesting characters while retconning half the lore. Did they tell people upfront there is no social stealth in this game? Because that is one of the pillars of AC.

