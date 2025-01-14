A new rumor alleges that Ubisoft is “desperate to avoid another Star Wars Outlaws” with Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz shared information he heard from his insiders writing on X, “Ubisoft desperate to avoid another Star Wars Outlaws. Fear YouTube reaction on Assassin's Creed Shadows.”

He added, “Sources tell me they are putting a tremendous amount of time into polish and bug fixes for the smoothest possible launch.”

Kern’s claim comes in the wake of Warhorse Studios Creative Director Dan Vávra revealing on Czech YouTube channel V.O.X. News that large video game developers are “terrified” of YouTubers like Critical Drinker and Asmongold.

As translated by Reddit user Prezak Vávra said, “Listen, I've even heard that they're (big developers/companies) really scared of "hatetubers", let's say. The kind of guys who started criticizing. Critical Drinker, Asongold and others who started criticizing big companies.”

He continued, “And I thought it was so niche. Okay, he's (Asmon) got like a few million followers. His videos have some impact, but it's definitely not what everybody is watching.”

However, he then noted, “And now, I've found out from some people that companies are really terrified of them and it's really having an impact. That when somebody starts to critique the game and the corporate world, that it does have an impact.”

From there, Vávra shared his own criticisms of AAA studios and how they react to the criticisms by Asmongold, Critical Drinker, and others, “And it's unsustainable how these corporations do it. Considering that they've now made games that nobody wanted. And they even said it, when those gamers started complaining, that they didn't like it and they didn't want that kind of game. And the developers started telling them, that they were stupid and that it wasn't a game for them. Which is completely bizarre, that you're insulting your own customers."

It also comes in the wake of Ubisoft delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows another month. The game was originally delayed from November to February and was more recently delayed again from February to March.

In a press release the company explained the delay, “dditionally, as part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences, it has been decided to provide an additional month of development to Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community. The game is now scheduled for March 20.”

CEO Yves Guillemot added, “We are all behind our teams’ efforts to create the most ambitious Assassin’s Creed opus of the franchise and made the decision to provide an extra month of development to Shadows in order to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months that will enable us to fully deliver on the potential of the game and finish the year on a strong note.”

Furthermore, during an accompanying conference call, Guillemot was asked to provide specifics on the player feedback he and his company was incorporating into its development.

He answered, “On Assassin’s Creed, we took the benefit of these additional months to gather more player feedback while engaging even more with our community. We’ve seen an increasingly positive reaction from the overall community so we want to pursue that momentum. And to incorporate the latest feedback will allow us to deliver on our commitment to provide with a great experience by the time we launch.”

“So we will continue [to] fine tune the gameplay mechanics and progression balancing,” he concluded. “And we will provide, as we said as he mentioned, we will provide players with hands-on sessions starting next week.”

Guillemot’s comments about the game receiving “increasingly positive reaction from the overall community,” are eerily similar to comments he made regarding Star Wars Outlaws. Ahead of that game’s release in July 2024, Guillemot said, “What we have factored in is a strong launch for Star Wars Outlaws that reflects the fact that it is among the most awaited games of the industry this year and a really strong, positive community sentiment. And also, the fact, that we are coming with the biggest marketing campaign ever, so far, for [an] Ubisoft game. So that’s what we’ve been factoring in the second quarter.”

In the company’s first half 2024-25 Earnings Figures report it noted that Star Wars Outlaws “underperformed sales expectations.”

When the game released on Steam it did not just flop, it never even came to life. It only hit a peak concurrent player count of just 2,492 at the end of November.

In the last 24 hours, the game only hit a peak of 849 players.

What do you make of this latest rumor regarding Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

