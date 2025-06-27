Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Davis's avatar
Richard Davis
Jun 28, 2025

Roger Moore was 45 when he took over the role and lasted for seven films. Henry Cavill at 42 is the right choice, but they don't want him because he's too based.

Reply
Share
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Jun 28, 2025

Holland? Please, no. Weak Spider-Man will be just as weak Bond. Besides, his GF is just about as ubiquitous as Pedro Pascal, and he'd try to lever her into his movies. Just no.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture