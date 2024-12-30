A new rumor alleges that the buzz from people who have seen James Gunn’s Superman film is “not good.”

This rumor comes from Jeff Sneider during a recent appearance on The Hot Mic show.

Sneider detailed he had dinner with an insider who knew a number of people who had seen the Superman film and informed him the buzz was not good.

Sneider shared, “The buzz was not good. It’s not me trying to take the movie down. Maybe I misphrased the VFX thing. I’m hearing bad things. I’m hearing you should be worried things.”

“Now, a lot of time between now and July 11th. A lot of things can happen. Sounds like James Gunn is aware of some of the feedback. Sounds like [The Hollywood Reporter] is aware of some of the feedback or they’re just keeping that amazing buzz the studio would love to have out there in the Fortress of Solitude,” he added. “Read between the lines, people.”

For context, back on December 6th, The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter reported, “It's a busy time for Gunn, who recently wrapped on Peacemaker season two and has been screening Superman in its unfinished, still deep-in- post form.”

The outlet added, “We've heard from multiple sources about one screening in particular, on the lot and with his close-knit crew of people he trusts. We're keeping the buzz about the movie itself in our own Fortress of Solitude, but we can tell you that the movie will be doing a few days of additional shooting in Los Angeles in the near term.”

Sneider reacted to this on stream and mocked, “That’s what the studio would want you to do if it was great buzz.”

Sneider’s co-host John Rocha later added that a source informed him, “Someone who’s seen Superman told me it has the tone of the first Captain America movie and The Mummy films. They said Nicholas Hoult is the standout and the film was decent but a large chunk of the film was unfinished with only a third of the film’s VFX being done.”

He added, “Least amount of humor of any Gunn film, but there’s still humor throughout the film. … The person he spoke to said they think most people will be satisfied with the movie and it should be received well enough to continue Gunn’s DCU.”

What do you make of this rumor regarding the buzz around James Gunn’s Superman?

