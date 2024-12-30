Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Medereyes's avatar
Medereyes
Jan 1, 2025

Warner Bros should give Gerwig the control of creating the next Superman movie. It will be about the epic battle between a pregnant Lois and her oppressive superfetus growing inside her. Two enter the clinic. Only one will survive. Who will it be!?

Reply
Share
Chuckie Pierce's avatar
Chuckie Pierce
Dec 31, 2024

Superman is a hard character to write. One needs to emphasize the humanity because his invulnerability precludes physical danger or weakness.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture