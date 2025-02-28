A new rumor alleges that Sony Pictures is developing a remake of Starship Troopers.

According to Frank Palmer at ScreenGeek, “Sony has plans to produce a remake of the 1997 film Starship Troopers, itself based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Robert A. Heinlein.”

If you are unfamiliar with the 1997 film it starred Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, Dina Meyer, Jake Busey, Neil Patrick Harris, and Clancy Brown as members of the United Citizen Federation defending humanity from a ruthless invasion of bug-like aliens attempting to eradicate all of human life. It was directed by Paul Verhoeven with a script by Edward Neumeier and based of off Robert Heinlein’s novel.

Of note, this rumor follows in the wake of Sony officially announcing a film adaptation of its video game series Helldivers.

In January during its CES 2025 press conference head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash announced that film, “Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game Helldivers 2.”

Helldivers 2 puts players in the role of a soldier of Super Earth, or Helldiver, and pits them against the bug-like Terminids that escaped from their farms and now spread destruction through the galaxy.

It also pits players against Automatons, who seek revenge against humanity after their predecessors the Cyborgs were defeated in the First Galactic War.

Finally, players also face off against the Illuminate, an alien race thought extinct that has invaded a number of Super Earth colonies.

Given the two films feature a similar premise and Helldivers is clearly inspired by Starship Troopers it is interesting to see that both films could be in development. One has to wonder if one or the other might eventually win out over the other.

What do you make of this rumor that a Starship Troopers remake is in development?

