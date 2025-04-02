A new rumor alleges that Sony is cancelling contracts with Sweet Baby Inc. attached to them.

This new rumor comes from the Gothic Therapy YouTube channel and their Sweet Baby Inc. (SBI) insider.

Gothic Therapy host MasteroftheTDS shared, “A verified SBI insider has come forward with something massive. Sony has started cancelling contracts specifically the ones with SBI attached.”

Later in the video, he elaborated, “A source we’ve fully verified, someone who’s given us solid info in the past, reached out with a claim: Sony has started cancelling projects that had Sweet Baby Inc. attached.”

His co-host Writing Raven added, “We don’t know every project and we can’t confirm each title independently, but the source was very clear: These cancellations weren’t random. They were deliberate.”

Specifically, MasteroftheTDS revealed that a God of War: Ragnarok follow-up project that had Sweet Baby Inc. attached was scrapped.

“According to our insider Sweet Baby Inc. was involved in a follow-up to God of War: Ragnarok. Whether that was a DLC, a spin-off focused on Atreus or even a full sequel, we can’t say for sure,” he said. “But what we do know is this: That project may no longer be moving forward.”

As noted by Gothic Therapy, Sweet Baby Inc. previously worked on God of War: Ragnarok. The game was released to Steam last September and only hit a peak concurrent player count of just 35,615. That was less than half of what the 2018 God of War game did when it was released to Steam back in 2022. It hit a peak concurrent of 73,529.

Even more interesting about this rumor is that it appears there might be a major shift in how developers are looking at Sweet Baby Inc. Back in January, MasteroftheTDS reported that the company had not lost any contracts and was still getting work.

In fact, Kim Belair even said during a XOXO presentation in October 2024 that the company was still working with developers.

She said, “I was so worried that studios would stop working with us. I worried we seemed too toxic. I worried we seemed too dangerous, too beleaguered, too much of a risk to work with. But that is not what happened.”

“What happened was that, at least privately, every team worked with was quite supportive,” she added. “The external silence, I’ll say was deafening at times and also frustrating, but such is the way of corporate. And it was still nice, fundamentally, I think, to realize that studios, teams, and individuals still wanted us around and still saw our value.”

However, while Belair claimed the company had not lost any work, a former employee who uses the name Kazuma Hashimoto detailed in a Twitch stream in September 2024, “There are definitely jobs that I’ve had where like people have seen like the fact that I worked for Sweet Baby-. And it’s been a year since I’ve worked with them and it’s just like a contractual basis when I was so just like periodically for like a couple of years.”

“People will literally be like, ‘Hey are we going to get harassed for hiring you?’ And I think that really sucks,” she said. “That instead of like, ‘We’ll protect our employee, the employer or the potential person giving you the contract will be more concerned about that then protecting their employees. Kinda f***ed up.”

What do you make of this new rumor that Sweet Baby Inc. is losing contracts?

