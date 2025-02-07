A new rumor alleges that Rocksteady is developing a new single-player Batman game after the company’s failure with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Jason Schreier at Bloomberg claims, “Rocksteady is looking to return to Batman for a single-player game, but according to people familiar with the timeline, the new project is years away from landing.”

This is not at all surprising given Schreier claimed back in June 2024 that Rocksteady’s “studio leaders are looking to pitch a new single-player game, which would return Rocksteady to its roots.”

READ: Woke Propaganda Aimed At Gamers Seemingly Pushed With U.S. Taxpayer Dollars

Furthermore, back in September 2024 scooper Shpeshal_Nick claimed that Rocksteady was returning to Batman.

He wrote on X, “Not sure which studio people’s dream is, but I heard Rocksteady are back making it. I also think Sony are trying to moneyhat it lol.”

In response to another user casting doubt on it being a new game, he replied, “Not sure why you doubt it but I heard new game.”

READ: EA CEO Explains Why 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' "Did Not Resonate With A Broad Enough Audience"

In November, YouTuber Vara Dark claimed that Warner Bros. had greenlit a remake of Arkham Asylum from Rocksteady.

She wrote, “Warner Bros recently spoke about franchises they'd like to focus on and DC, specifically Batman, was mentioned. The same sources that told me layoffs were incoming months ago (and were correct) tell me they've internally greenlit a remake of Arkham Asylum and will potentially be continuing the Arkhamverse with the Origins voice cast.”

Dark doubled down on this in reaction to Schreier’s recent claim. She wrote on X, “Arkham Asylum Remake is their top priority. Also potential continuation. Both with Roger Craig Smith. Been saying this for nearly a year now… lol.”

What do you make of this latest rumor regarding Rocksteady doing a single-player Batman game?

NEXT: 'God Of War' Creator David Jaffe Seemingly Admits He's A Woke Activist