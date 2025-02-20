Another new rumor claims that Rocksteady Studios is developing a Batman Beyond game after its Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League failure.

This latest rumor comes from Lunatic Ignus. According to TCMF2, Ignus claims that Rocksteady is working on a new Batman game and it will be a Batman Beyond game that is likely to be a PlayStation exclusive.

The account also notes that this game could be the foundation for a new trilogy.

This is the latest in a string of rumors regarding what Rocksteady will undertake following the failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

First, Jason Schreier at Bloomberg claimed in June 2024 that Rocksteady’s “studio leaders are looking to pitch a new single-player game, which would return Rocksteady to its roots.”

In September 2024, Shpeshal_Nick claimed that Rocksteady was returning to Batman. He wrote on X, “Not sure which studio people’s dream is, but I heard Rocksteady are back making it. I also think Sony are trying to moneyhat it lol.”

In response to another user casting doubt on it being a new game, he replied, “Not sure why you doubt it but I heard new game.”

In November, YouTuber Vara Dark claimed that Warner Bros. had greenlit a remake of Arkham Asylum from Rocksteady.

She wrote, “Warner Bros recently spoke about franchises they'd like to focus on and DC, specifically Batman, was mentioned. The same sources that told me layoffs were incoming months ago (and were correct) tell me they've internally greenlit a remake of Arkham Asylum and will potentially be continuing the Arkhamverse with the Origins voice cast.”

Earlier this month, Schreier claimed that Rocksteady was indeed returning to Batman. He wrote at Bloomberg, “Rocksteady is looking to return to Batman for a single-player game, but according to people familiar with the timeline, the new project is years away from landing.”

In reaction to this report, Dark reiterated her claim that Rocksteady was working on an Arkham Asylum Remake and that it was the company’s “top priority.”

For those unfamiliar with Batman Beyond, it was originally an animated television series set in the DC Animated Universe and followed the story of Terry McGinnis who is mentored by an aging Bruce Wayne in the year 2039.

Gotham has been transformed into a futuristic city ablaze with neon lights albeit still a grim and dour city where Terry has to battle various new villains that have evolved with the futuristic setting including the cybernetic Jokerz gang.

What do you make of this rumor that Rocksteady could be making a Batman Beyond game?

