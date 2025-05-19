Rumor: 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Coming To Nintendo Switch 2 Later This Year
A new rumor claims that Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive on the Nintendo Switch later this year.
This rumor comes from David Caballero at GameReactor, who reports that “sources close to Rockstar” inform him that Red Dead Redemption 2 is not only going to arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2, but is likely to do so “later this year.”
Furthermore, he shares that this Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will feature “an update to the game for current-gen hardware … that brings the graphic and performance of Red Dead Redemption 2 up to date for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.”
If Red Dead Redemption 2 does arrive for the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year it joins a list of AAA games that will arrive on the hardware this year that includes Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Street Fighter VI, Hogwarts Legacy, Madden NFL 26, Fortnite, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, Borderlands 4, The Duskbloods, and others.
What do you make of Red Dead Redemption 2 potentially arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year?
Well, I won't have a Switch 2 to play this on plus I never wanted to since the devs decided to protect a feminist NPC in the game.
Zero interest.
The game pushes "Jesus" as an expletive.
No matter what media, no historical source supports "Jesus" used as an expletive.
Any medium dive into source material from 100-200 years ago show expletives not including "Jesus."
It didn't happen in the old west, no matter how many TV shows of Deadwood one watches.
Nope. Not buying it. Not supporting it.