Laran Mithras
Aug 4

I agree he's not a psycho, but this is the argument that was applied to him by other superheroes in crossovers since he rolled out in... wasn't it Amazing Spiderman?

So the perception through superheroes would be the same. Punisher was essentially the "do what is right" when it comes to being squeamish about "right."

Does a criminal deserve to live so he can escape and kill more innocents later? YES! (goes the typical comic book superhero) The most desperate, cold-blooded psychopathic murderers and serial killers should never be killed.

I always detested this counter-intuitive lack of ethics.

And I won't apologize for being a death penalty adherent and a Christian at the same time. I forgive them; now pull the lever and let's watch them hang.

twb
Aug 5

The Netflix Punisher series was pretty darn good, one of my favorites among the Netflix Marvel series, neither pulling punches nor whitewashing the issues. I very much doubt current film-makers can do anything but ruin the character, even if they weren't trying to - and they seem intent on ruining every male character in the 'verse.

