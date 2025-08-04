A new rumor alleges that Frank Castle aka Punisher will be a “murderous psycho” in the next Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Marvel Updates reports that scooper Daniel RPK claims that “The Punisher will reportedly still be a murderous psycho in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’.”

“He will be equipped with tools to handle bigger threats, including a tank and advanced tech,” the report adds.

Frank Castle is certainly not a murderous psycho. Does he murder people? Yes. He takes out criminals, gangsters, pimps, drug dealers, and other sorts of criminal low life’s. These murders are indeed immoral.

However, he’s not psychotic. His violence is calculated and he has a mission. This is showcased in Season 2 of Daredevil where he tells Daredevil, “I think you’re a half measure. I think you’re a man who can’t finish the job. I think that you’re a coward.”

He would later tell Daredevil, “I’m not a bad guy, Red. … Is that what you think? I’m just some crazy asshole going around unloading on whoever I want to? … That it? … I think the people I kill need killing. … Nobody got hurt who didn’t deserve it.”

He later questioned Daredevil’s tactics, “What do you do? What do you do? You act like it’s a playground. You beat up the bullies with your fists. You throw ‘em in jail and everybody calls you a hero. And then a month, a week, a day later they’re back on the streets doing the same goddamn thing.”

“I think that this world, it needs men that are willing to make the hard call,” he added. “I think you and me are the same! Only I do the one thing that you can’t. You hit ‘em and they get back up. I hit ‘em and they stay down. It’s permanent. I make sure that they don’t make it out on the street again. I take pride in that.”

These are not the words of a psychopath. In fact, it’s the opposite. He cares deeply for the people that these criminals have harmed and plan to harm and wants to put a stop to it.

What do you make of this rumor and how the film will depict Frank Castle?

