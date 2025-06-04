A new rumor alleges that PlayStation is developing a new God of War game in the style of a Metroidvania.

This latest rumor comes from scooper Shpeshal Nick via MysticMsa3d. He posted a chat between him and Nick where Nick revealed that PlayStation is developing a “Greek mythology God of War Metroidvania but you play as Deimos.”

This chat was shared in reaction to ResetEra user Thisiserfan claimed that Sony Santa Monica is developing a game that “is basically GOW X Blasphemous” and that it is “set in Greece before Kratos becomes a God.”

Finally, he shared that Deimos will return.

Scoopers Tom Henderson and Jeff Grubb both speculated that the game might be announced during the upcoming PlayStation State of Play presentation that will happen later today.

Henderson wrote, “Hearing a lot of scuttlebutt about the 2.5D/metroidvania game or whatever it will be, yeah. Seems to be much smaller in scale that what I initially thought.”

Grubb replied, “Yeah.”

What do you make of this rumor?

