Patty Jenkins’ long gestating Star Wars: Rogue Squadron film is allegedly being retooled into a TV series according to the latest rumor.

ComicBookMovie.com reports that scooper MyTimeToShineH claims that Lucasfilm is retooling the film into a TV series.

The project has seemingly never gotten off the ground since it was announced back in December 2020 with Disney CEO Bob Iger stating, “We are thrilled to have the great Patty Jenkins directing our Star Wars feature film Rogue Squadron, and as a true admirer of her work, it is an honor to have Patty directing her next film for us!”

A few days after the announcement, Jenkins claimed the film had been in the works for awhile. She told Collider, “We’re very far into the — we’re finishing the treatment basically, which is pretty big. So it ends up being like where you’re fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I’m done with the treatment in my process. So yeah, we’ve been working on it for awhile. It’s going great. I’m super excited about it. I’m super excited about the story.”

However, in June 2021, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Matthew Robinson was hired to write a screenplay and he was “currently furiously keyboarding away on a draft.”

By November 2021, it was reported that the film had been indefinitely delayed due to scheduling conflicts with her Cleopatra and the now-scrapped Wonder Woman 3 movie.

However, in December 2021, Variety reported that Jenkins was stepping away from the Cleopatra film to put more focus on Wonder Woman 3 and Rogue Squadron.

By May 2022, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair the film had been “pushed off to the side for the moment.” She added, “Patty is developing the script further. Then we will talk about how that connects to the central spine that we’re working on.”

By March 2023, it was being reported that the film had been shelved again. Variety claimed, “sources with knowledge of the production say it is no longer in active development at the studio.”

A month later, Kennedy indicated the project was still on the table, but could also be adapted into a TV series. She told IGN, “Rogue Squadron, that definitely is something that we still talk about. Whether it’s a movie, or whether it ends up being in the series space, that’s definitely something.”

In March 2024, Jenkins announced a new deal with Lucasfilm to make the Rogue Squadron film after Wonder Woman 3 fell apart at Warner Bros. She said on the Talking Pictures Podcast:

When I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, and I started working on that, we talked about, ‘Well, maybe I’ll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3,’ So we started a deal for that to happen. So when Wonder Woman 3 went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to finish this deal.’ We finished the deal right as the strike was beginning. So I now owe a draft of Star Wars. So we will see what happens there. Who knows? They have a hard job in front of them of, ‘What’s the first movie [since the sequel trilogy] they’re going to do?’ They have other directors who have been working, but I am now back on doing Rogue Squadron. We’ll see what happens. We need to get it to where we’re both super happy with it.

