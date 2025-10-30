Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Praline's avatar
Eric Praline
Oct 30

There should be a single word that means "a film so bad they rework it into a series to dump on D+".

Reply
Share
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Oct 30Edited

"Patty is developing the script further..." This is NOT a good sign. Jenkins is not this amazing director she's been marketed to be;. WONMDER WOMAN was good less due to her work then of others. She's fine at directing but someone else needs to be doing the writing duties. Jenkins showed the world just how awful she is with writing when that 1984 bomb dropped. I'm one who is VERY easy to please when it comes to films and even I have seen this movie only twice b/c of just how bad it is.

If I had to wager I bet Igor told Kennedy no to the film idea and so she then came back with the idea of doing a Disney+ series instead. That might be something Igor would be willing to go for since D+ needs content and because in theory you can get more for your dollar since the marketing costs are much less and because you can get more minutes of content thru a series then a film. I can Bob shooting down a RIOGUES film but greenlighting a D+ series version. Doesn't mean it will be better by any means just longer.

Personally I don't think female writers should be doing Star Wars., Not because no woman can do it right but b/c too many of them are feminists these days and they want to feminize everything and STAR WARS is an action space opera and not a love story. You let one of these feminist female writers take a stab at it and you could end up with 2.5 hours worth of 2+ women sitting around drinking wine and talking about each others feelings. The only good SW D+ content IMHO is MANDO (until season 3), ANDOR, THE BAD BATCH and SKELETON CREW. I do love CLONE WARS and REBELS but I don't consider those D+ content since there did not debut on D+. Everything else has been anywhere from absolute crap to disappointing.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture