A new rumor alleges that Activision Blizzard will be partnering with Korean developer Nexon to create a new StarCraft game.

Korean website MTN claims that Nexon won a fierce competition that also included Netmarble and NCSoft to not only make a new StarCraft game based on the IP, but also landed the distribution rights for the upcoming Overwatch Mobile game in both Korea and Japan.

The report makes clear that this new StarCraft game might not be in the same fashion as the original RTS, but that the “bidding proposals were open-ended in terms of germen and content type.”

StarCraft was originally released back in 1998 and depicted a battle for galactic control between the Terrans, Zerg, Protoss, and Xel’Naga in the Korpulu Sector of the Milky Way in the 26th century. An expansion for the game titled StarCraft: Brood War was released in 1998. It featured new campaigns, maps, units, upgrades, and music.

A remastered version of this game was released in 2017. It included the original game as well as the Brood War expansion. It updated the game’s graphics to ultra HD and featured re-recorded audio.

A sequel, StarCraft II, was released in 2010. Blizzard would release three expansions in Wings of Liberty in 2010, Heart of the Swarm in 2013, and Legacy of the Void in 2015. A campaign pack called Nova Covert Ops was released in 2016.

Blizzard and Nihilistic Software did develop a stealth-action game in the StarCraft setting in StarCraft: Ghost, but eventually put the plans on hold in 2005 and eventually confirmed it was canceled in 2014.

What do you make of Nexon making a new StarCraft game?

