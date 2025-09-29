A new The Lord of the Rings video game is rumored to be in development with funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

According to Insider-Gaming’s Mike Straw, sources informed him that the game is currently being designed as a third-person action game and is expected to “compete with Hogwarts Legacy.”

Additionally, Straw indicated that the game would receive around $100 million from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and is possibly being developed by Embracer Group’s spinoff company Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends, Revenge and other studios.

However, one of his sources told him the deal to make the game is not finalized, “The deal has been in the works since last year, and, while not signed yet due to the number of moving parts, is said to be made official “soon” and could happen as early as next week. Regarding current funding of the game’s development, it has been funded internally.”

A statement from an Embracer Group spokesman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

