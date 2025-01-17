A new rumor claims to reveal not only who the main villain will be for Jon Favreau’s upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, but some significant plot details.

This rumor comes from Kristian Harloff, who first discussed the role that Rotta the Hutt will have in the film.

Harloff alongside Jeff Sneider revealed that actor Jeremy Allen White would play Rotta the Hutt in the film back in December. Sneider shared, “Jeremy Allen White from The Bear is joining the Star Wars universe.”

Later, he revealed that White would be voicing the character of Rotta the Hutt, “It’s Rotta the Hutt that’s the character and that’s a voice role.”

Now, in a more recent video, Harloff discussed the role of Rotta the Hutt in the film, “I think it’s pretty significant as far as being part of the plot, from what I understand. There was a storyline in The Clone Wars when he was a baby that he was kidnapped and had to be rescued and I think what they’re doing it now as him as an adult. What it looks like, is it looks like Mando and Grogu are hired to rescue him. He’s held hostage and they’re kind of like the good guys.”

“And the bad guy is someone, I even see people kind of guessing it in the comments below, and Embo is coming back,” he continued. “He was voiced by Dave Filoni. He’ll be voiced by Dave Filoni again. He is basically the big bad in this story from what I’m hearing. It looks like Embo is the big bad and him and Mando both going after Rotta. Mando’s trying to rescue him. Embo is trying to kill him.”

For those unfamiliar with Embo, the official StarWars.com Databank entry states, “A fearsome bounty hunter of few words, Embo was quick to disable his target, be it by a single trained shot from his bowcaster or a decisive blow from his pan-shaped hat, which could be hurled at an adversary with deadly accuracy. The hat also doubled as a shield when the Kyuzo directly charged his target head-first. A freelance hunter, Embo worked with the likes of Sugi and Boba Fett, loyal only to his faithful anooba, Marrok.”

What do you make of these rumored plot and character details?

