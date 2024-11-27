A new rumor alleges that Mortal Kombat 1’s expansion Khaos Reigns sold poorly and has resulted in Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios to scrap plans for future DLCs.

Mortal Kombat leaker FateUnknown shared on Reddit, “Kombat pack 3 and a second story expansion were planned. All canceled recently, no more characters after kombat pack 2. A kameo or two might make it since there has been work done on them but i dont know yet.”

As for why it was canceled, he wrote, “Khaos reigns sold poorly.”

The Khaos Reigns expansion was released back at the end of September and was criticized for gender swapping Cyrax and Sektor among other things.

When the expansion released, the game did see a slight bump in concurrent players hitting a peak of 5,323 in September. But it quickly came tumbling back down with the most recent 24-hour peak only hitting 2,080.

Regardless, both numbers were a far cry from the game’s all-time peak of 38,129, which it achieved back in September 2023 when the game released.

In fact, the game is performing worse than Mortal Kombat 11, which released back in 2019.

Mortal Kombat 11 had a 24-hour peak of 2,226 players and recently had a peak of 5,794 in October.

Warner Bros. Discovery did recently admit that its games revenue declined 31% “primarily driven by the better performance of the prior year slate, mainly Mortal Kombat 1, compared to the current year slate.”

Given Mortal Kombat 1 released in September 2023 and the expansion released at the end of September this year, it’s a high possibility that many of the people who purchased the base game last year did not purchase the expansion leading to the massive decline in revenue.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav did commit to the Mortal Kombat franchise during the company’s most recent earnings call while also acknowledging that it is “substantially underperforming.”

He added, “We have four strong and profitable game franchises with loyal, global fans: Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC, in particular, Batman. We are focusing our development efforts on those core franchises, with proven studios to improve our success ratio.”

What do you make of this alleged rumor that Mortal Kombat 1's Khaos Reigns expansion sold poorly and NetherRealm and Warner Bros. are scrapping DLC plans?

