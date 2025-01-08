A new rumor alleges that Marvel Studios plans to recast Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther.

Insider Jeff Sneider alleges in a recent blog post that Marvel “plans to recast the role of T’Challa five years after Chadwick Boseman’s death.”

Boseman passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Following Boseman’s death Marvel Studios chose not to recast the character and instead killed the character off screen and had Shuri replace him as Black Panther.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige originally announced that the company would not recast the character back in 2020 during Disney’s Investor Day Presentation.

He said, “I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family. Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual, who affected all of our lives professionally and personally.”

“His portrayal of T’Challa, the Black Panther, is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character,” he added.

Feige also explained to Empire back in September 2022, “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

He added, “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’ “And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.”

What do you make of this rumor?

