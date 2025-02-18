A new rumor alleges that The Walt Disney Company’s revival of Malcolm in the Middle will feature a so-called “non-binary” character.

It was reported back in December by Joe Otterson at Variety that Disney ordered a revival of the series.

In that report, Otterson detailed the the revival would see the return of original stars, Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek.

He also revealed that the revival would be four episodes. An official logline for the miniseries stated, “Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

Now, according to scooper Daniel Richtman and reported on by Jeremy Dick at CBR “the youngest child of Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal (Bryan Cranston) is a ‘16-year-old non-binary kid.’"

If this rumor turns out to be true, it shows that the Walt Disney Company and its employees and creatives are still committed to pushing woke ideology despite recent moves indicating that they were retreating from such propaganda that is contrary to nature and the fact that “the sexed body reveals God’s design not only for each individual person, but also for all human beings, by ‘establishing us in a relationship with other living beings.’”

Last week, Axios’ Sara Fischer reported on an email from Disney’s Sonia Coleman, the Chief Human Resources Officer, that detailed not only was the Reimagine Tomorrow program and website was being shut down, but that the company was adjusting its trigger warnings in front of its movies on its streaming service Disney+ and it had had rebranded various employee resource groups and replaced its Diversity & Inclusion performance factor for employees to a new Talent Strategy factor.

While the Reimagine Tomorrow website was shut down, it redirects to a new Belong and Inclusion page that is still promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The company also shared that it removed a transgender storyline from its upcoming children’s show Win or Lose. A spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter, “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Pamela McClintock also shared that “the character remains in the show, but a few lines of dialogue that referenced gender identity are being removed. A source close to Win or Lose said the studio made the decision to alter course several months ago.”

Deadline’s Lynette Rice also noted that Disney had specifically cast a so-called transgender child using the name Chanel Stewart to play this so-called transgender character in the show.

Rice reported, “Pixar was looking for an authentic, 14-year-old transgender girl to voice a transgender teenager in a new animated series.”

Stewart informed Rice, “I was exactly what they wanted to a T, and that’s why it felt so right. It felt just so right. I immediately asked my mom if I could do it, because I just felt like if I don’t do this, it wouldn’t make sense. You know what I mean?”

He added, “I wore it as a badge. I wore it with pride. I wore it with honor because it meant so much to me. The thought of authentically portraying a transgender teenage girl made me really happy. I wanted to make this for transgender kids like me.”

What do you make of this rumor?

