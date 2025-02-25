Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
Feb 25, 2025

The best thing that you could see in a theatre showing a Netflix adaptation of a beloved franchise is the door.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture