A new rumor alleges that at least two major theater chains in the United States might boycott Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia when it arrives on IMAX screens Thanksgiving 2026.

This rumor from Kim Masters at Puck comes in the wake of IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond explaining how he made a deal with Netflix to exclusively release the first of what he says are eight films for a two-week exclusive beginning on Thanksgiving Day 2026.

The deal was previously announced back in January with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos saying, “Our core strategy is to give our members exclusive first round movies on Netflix. The Narnia Imax release is a release tactic. We routinely release movies and theaters a couple of weeks before to qualify for awards, to meet festival requirements and to prime the publicity pump a bit. In the case of Narnia, it’s a two-week special event, I think it’s very differentiated from other runs, because I doubt anyone has a screen as big as an Imax screen at home.”

Gelfond commented on the deal during IMAX’s Q4 2024 Corporation Earnings Conference Call saying, “That deal took a pretty long time to put together because IMAX was uniquely positioned to do that deal. Because, again, given our relationship and our knowledge of studios, talent, exhibitors. Obviously, there’s a lot of different constituencies with different agendas that go in there. So we really had to construct something that would work for the exhibitors, that would work for Greta, that would work for Netflix, that would work for a lot of people. The right amount of windows. The right amount of playtime. … It’s a fairly complex deal to have met all the various constituencies.”

After noting that not all Netflix films will be a good fit for “eventizing,” he shared that this Narnia one is a good and pointed to the fact that Netflix is planning to make 8 of them.

He said, “This was a really great movie because I think there are like eight movies planned, something like that. And what IMAX does best is launch franchises and launch events, and whether that’s the League of Legends, whether that’s the Olympics, or whether that’s Superman coming up this year or Mission: Impossible. This is the kind of movie that is very conducive to an IMAX release.”

“As you know, it’s exclusive in IMAX. And it’s global. So I think the IMAX theaters that play it will do very well and I think it’ll create event status around Netflix and its content that our exhibitors otherwise wouldn’t have,” he added.

Now, Kim Masters revealed that “multiple sources told me that some of the largest theater chains in North America—including Regal and Cinemark—were caught off guard and are so angry that they are indicating, at least for now, that they won’t play Narnia on the Imax screens in their theaters.”

As for why it could be potential revenue loss due to other potential big releases. One theater source told Masters, “I struggle to see who would program Narnia over Moana 3, if that were to come out. These large formats still only account for less than 20 percent of box office. It’s not something that really works for our industry to support that—particularly with a studio that is not in our business.”

However, IMAX appears to have a nuclear option to make theaters comply. A spokesman informed Masters, “Under our theater agreements, Imax requires exhibitors to play the films we format and program. Our ability to curate our programming is what makes us valuable to exhibitors, filmmakers, and studios, and delivers a return on investment with our theaters worldwide.”

Furthermore, Masters also shared, “Sources believe that Imax has already cut a deal with AMC Theatres.”

As far as which book will be adapted for the first film, it has still not been confirmed. Back in 2023, What’s On Netflix’s Kasey Moore reported that Gerwig was planning to adapt The Silver Chair first. Moore wrote, “Our sources told us in early 2023 that Gerwig’s first adaptation would be of The Silver Chair.”

The Silver Chair was the fourth novel published in The Chronicles of Narnia series by C.S. Lewis, but it is the penultimate novel chronologically. The novel follows the characters of Eustace Scrubb and Jill Pole as they are tasked by Aslan to find the missing son of King Caspian X, Prince Rilian.

The two go on a journey across Narnia and run afoul of the Lady of the Green Kirtle who has ambitions to conquer Narnia.

However, in December 2024, Star Trek: Discovery actor Jason Isaacs seemingly revealed that Gerwig and Netflix would adapt The Magician’s Nephew first.

Isaacs spoke to The Week where he shared all his favorite books that he will be reading at Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford for Macmillan Cancer Support.

One of the books he chose is The Magician’s Nephew and he explained why, telling the outlet, “I loved all the Narnia books as a kid. When Peter was told he wouldn't be coming back, I understood something devastating about mortality. I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can't wait to see.”

What do you make of this rumored boycott of Gerwig and Netflix’s Narnia film?

