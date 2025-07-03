Fandom Pulse

SK
Jul 3

One of the essential elements of a good Indiana Jones story is reverence for God. They are morality tales where men try to claim godhood for themselves and fail because they are unworthy. No one in Hollywood is capable of writing a story like that today.

Joseph L. Wiess
Jul 4

I know Harrison Ford is older, but don't reboot the show. Continue it, using a younger archeologist as Indy's hand and feet. Indy was always the brains, and I think it would be fitting for him to become the next Dr. Jones who draws a new Archeologist into the field.

