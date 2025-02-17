Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Feb 17, 2025

Disney will ruin it. They can't help it.

Reply
Share
V900's avatar
V900
Feb 17, 2025

Looking forward to see a “badass” racially ambiguous Mara Jade with a lesbian sidekick.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture