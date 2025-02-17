A new rumor alleges that Lucasfilm is developing a Mara Jade TV series.

According to Josh Wilding at SFF Gazette, scooper My Time To Shine Hello claims that Lucasfilm is developing a TV series centered on Mara Jade.

No other details about the series were provided.

Of note, My Time To Shine Hello previously claimed that Mara Jade was going to be a character in the Kevin Feige produced Star Wars film.

He wrote back in 2023, “You see, I just learned that Feige's burner account is now a follower and I wanted to give him some ideas. That's how nice I am.

He added, “Because his movie has Mara Jade in it.”

Back in 2019, it was also shared by scooper Mikey Sutton that Mara Jada was coming to a live-action Star Wars project.

He shared on Facebook, “I have had this information for over a year now, as about a few hundred in here know already. I’ll have more details in a day or two. But Mara Jade is coming to live-action ‘Star Wars.’ Stay Tuned.”

If you are unfamiliar with Mara Jade, the character was introduced in Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire novel. She was originally the Emperor’s Hand and trained in espionage and assassination.

She eventually abandons the Emperor and becomes the ally and wife of Luke Skywalker. With Luke she becomes the mother of Ben Skywalker.

Zahn compared Mara to Leia in an interview with Echo Station, “I don’t think Leia and Mara are very far apart in either personality or character. Though Mara served the Emperor and Leia the Rebellion, both were in fact serving causes they considered giving their lives for.”

He added, “Mara has a sharper and more sarcastic manner, and of course she had to go through the painful realization that her service had been to an evil cause. But they’re both women who are strong without sacrificing their femininity, a balance which I think some authors have trouble writing. Bear in mind too, that Leia was one of the first people in the New Republic who decided Mara could be trusted, which perhaps says something about their understanding of each other. Actually, in many ways Talon Karrde is also like a slightly wayward Han. But that’s another topic…”

As far as Lucasfilm doing a Mara Jade series, it seems it would be nearly impossible for them to do a straight adaptation of Zahn’s novels given Luke dies during the Disney sequel trilogy. However, it does appear that Dave Filoni is doing a light adaptation of his work in the Ahsoka series.

It could be possible to still depict Mara Jade as the Emperor’s Hand, but replace a lot of her character growth and relationship with Luke with another character. However, that is unlikely to bring back the numerous fans Disney has run off.

What do you make of the possibility of a Mara Jade series?

