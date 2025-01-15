A new rumor alleges that Warhorse Studios’ upcoming release Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will be banned in Saudi Arabia for “unskippable gay scenes.”

Saudi Arabian news outlet VGA4A reported on X, “Urgent and official: Kingdom Come Deliverance II banned in Saudi Arabia, due to unskippable gay scenes in story mode.”

In an article on the outlet’s website it stated, “It seems that the picture has become clear now, as the fate of the game will be to be banned from publication in the region”

The article added, “The game has been banned in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because it contains an immoral scene that promotes hidden agendas in video games.”

Furthermore, it noted, “The source also indicated that the game developer refused to release a revised version specific to the region, which led to the ban decision.”

Another Saudi outlet, SaudiGamer.com also reported, “Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has been officially banned in Saudi Arabia, and the reason seems to be a sex scene between two people, with no ability to cancel or override the scene, and as we've learned, it's more than a minute long. The developer does not appear to be working on a Middle Eastern version at this time.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has not officially made any announcement regarding whether or not the game will be banned.

The game’s Creative Director has recently been catering to gamers who are opposed to wokeness including homosexual acts, feminism, and transgenderism.

Back in December, he humiliated BioWare by comparing Kingdom Come: Deliverance to Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

He wrote on X, “Wow. 7 years old game vs recent release.”

A month later, he made an appearance on V.O.X. News YouTube channel where he claimed that developers are afraid of being criticized by Asmongold and Critical Drinker. A translation done by Reddit user Parezak reads, “Listen, I've even heard that they're (big developers/companies) really scared of "hatetubers", let's say. The kind of guys who started criticizing. Critical Drinker, Asongold and others who started criticizing big companies.”

He continued, “And I thought it was so niche. Okay, he's (Asmon) got like a few million followers. His videos have some impact, but it's definitely not what everybody is watching.”

However, he then noted, “And now, I've found out from some people that companies are really terrified of them and it's really having an impact. That when somebody starts to critique the game and the corporate world, that it does have an impact.”

From there, Vávra shared his own criticisms of AAA studios and how they react to the criticisms by Asmongold, Critical Drinker, and others, “And it's unsustainable how these corporations do it. Considering that they've now made games that nobody wanted. And they even said it, when those gamers started complaining, that they didn't like it and they didn't want that kind of game. And the developers started telling them, that they were stupid and that it wasn't a game for them. Which is completely bizarre, that you're insulting your own customers."

Recently, Vávra has been touting the game’s script claiming it is “the longest script for the game ever. Including BG3.”

He also noted in a reply that the game is around 100 hours long and features 6 hours of cutscenes alone.

Vávra and Warhorse were also attacked by a number of game journalists back in 2018 after he did an interview with German website GameStar where he defended the historical accuracy of the the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance game.

In the interview, he said, “Probably the most serious accusation in the current debate revolves around the accusation that we are actively denying the presence of people of different skin colors or ethnicities in our game and are thereby promoting a racist worldview. That is wrong.”

“I personally do not deny this fact nor does Kingdom Come: Deliverance limit itself to any ethnic group. Over the course of the story [of the game], based on our knowledge of the historical events, there are Czechs, Germans, and Jewish residents as well as the largest group in the game Cumans (in German also Kipchak), a Turkic-speaking tribe from the Eurasian steppe, who found their way to Bohemia at this time as a result of the migration and the displacement by the settlements of the Hungarians,” he shared.

Vávra continued, “The nationality of other characters reflects what we know about Bohemia around 1403. Thanks to intensive research, this knowledge includes entire family trees and property rights. As already mentioned, the plot of Kingdom Come: Deliverance is limited to a limited area of today’s Czech Republic (16qkm), an area that lies far inland from the European continent. Based on our sources, the region was mainly populated by people whose regional origin is in present-day Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Belgium (Walloon). In addition, the sources speak of a few people of Italian origin, who worked mainly as stonemasons and architects in the big cities and a Jewish community.”

“Of course, the situation at the time looked more heterogeneous in some other countries,” he said. “Countries whose coasts have been heavily traveled, for example, through maritime trade. The people of Bohemia were certainly also aware that there are people of other skin color or descent, not least thanks to the representation of biblical persons or other works of art, however, it is more than doubtful that under their normal living conditions in rural areas, in the KCD is authoritative, ever had direct contact.”

“We have already dealt extensively with historians and historical sources while preparing for the work on the game. When the first allegations were made, I reiterated and intensified this discourse to make sure that we do not portray history in any altered form,” he asserted.

It’s unclear if there is any validity to this rumor, Vavra was asked if there was any credibility to the rumor, but has not responded as of writing.

Furthermore, it’s unclear what the context of the alleged scene is. Pope Paul VI in Inter Mirifica notes that “the narration, description or portrayal of moral evil, even through the media of social communication, can indeed serve to bring about a deeper knowledge and study of humanity and, with the aid of appropriately heightened dramatic effects, can reveal and glorify the grand dimensions of truth and goodness.”

It’s possible this scene, if it exists, could be depicting homosexuality in a negative manner.

However, if this is not the case, and the depiction of the scene shows homosexuality in a good light, it would be wrong and would also be a massive betrayal by Vavra and Warhorse Studios that might end up ruining the company moving forward as has been the case with so many studios over the past couple of years that have embraced and promoted woke ideology.

What do you make of this rumor?

