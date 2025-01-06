Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clay's avatar
Clay
Jan 6, 2025

Can I get a list of these 30 games so I can know what not to buy?

Reply
Share
2 replies
AJ's avatar
AJ
Jan 6, 2025Edited

The companies that keep hiring them don't yet believe that SBI is a common factor of all these failed and failing games they're associated with. It was always going to take time and continued pressure to get them to stop hiring SBI, and the fact is, if the people running companies like Ubisoft and others are dedicated to DEI, they're going to continue hiring companies like SBI, even while their gaming empire comes crashing to the ground. Some of these big game companies are run by religious fanatics (wokeness is basically a godless "religion") more interested in their indoctrination than in making money; nothing we can do about that but watch them fail.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture