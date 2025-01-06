A new rumor alleges that Kim Belair and her Sweet Baby Inc. consultancy “have lost no contracts” and have at least 30 games they are working on still to be released.

YouTuber MasteroftheTDS, who co-hosts the Gothic Therapy channel, recently shared on X, “I’ve told people over and over they have lost no contracts and are continuing to work. I got that information from an SBI insider.”

He added, “There are about 30 games they have a hand in yet to come out.”

This revelation comes in the wake of YouTuber Smash JT reporting that a Sweet Baby Inc. narrative designer, who is a man pretending to be a woman and using the name Maxine Sophia Wolff, revealed on his website that he worked on an unannounced Remedy game that is yet to be announced.

It also comes after MasteroftheTDS and Gothic Therapy revealing that Sweet Baby Inc. and specifically Wolff consulted on a game called The Crush House, which was developed by Nerial and published by Devolver Digital and released to Steam back in August.

The game, which retails at $16.99, only managed to hit a peak concurrent player count of just 362. In the last 24-hours it only hit a peak concurrent of just 12 players.

Furthermore, this comes in the wake of Kim Belair also claiming her company had not been impacted financially from gamers boycotting games that her company consulted on.

During a presentation at the XOXO Festival, Belair said, “I was so worried that studios would stop working with us. I worried we seemed too toxic. I worried we seemed too dangerous, too beleaguered, too much of a risk to work with. But that is not what happened.”

“What happened was that, at least privately, every team worked with was quite supportive,” she added. “The external silence, I’ll say was deafening at times and also frustrating, but such is the way of corporate. And it was still nice, fundamentally, I think, to realize that studios, teams, and individuals still wanted us around and still saw our value.”

However, while Sweet Baby Inc. has allegedly not lost any work, a former employee who uses the name Kazuma Hashimoto detailed in a Twitch stream in September 2024, “There are definitely jobs that I’ve had where like people have seen like the fact that I worked for Sweet Baby-. And it’s been a year since I’ve worked with them and it’s just like a contractual basis when I was so just like periodically for like a couple of years.”

“People will literally be like, ‘Hey are we going to get harassed for hiring you?’ And I think that really sucks,” she said. “That instead of like, ‘We’ll protect our employee, the employer or the potential person giving you the contract will be more concerned about that then protecting their employees. Kinda f***ed up.”

What do you make of this rumor that Sweet Baby Inc. has not lost any contracts and has worked on about 30 games that are yet to release?

