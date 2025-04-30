A new rumor alleges that James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film sees the character become the target of a social media harassment campaign.

Cosmic Book News’ Matt McGloin originally reported that X user MyTimeToShineHello reported behind his paywall, “In the movie, Superman is frustrated by social media backlash, with the hashtag #SuperShit being mentioned several times as really getting under his skin. Meanwhile, in Lex’s interdimensional world, hundreds of mutant monkeys are shown typing furiously at keyboards, flooding social media with hate against Superman.”

This alleged leak was also shared by valid_trust on X.

Pop culture critic Gary Buechler, who runs the popular Nerdrotic channel, claims the rumor is true. He posted to X, “Oh no, the #Supershit rumors in James Gunn's Superman are true!”

When questioned if he was being serious, he replied, “Yes.”

Scooper ViewerAnon affirmed the rumor and shared that it’s a joke in the film.

He wrote, “Uh guys the #SuperShit thing (don’t look it up if you don’t already know) is one of the best jokes in the movie. Even people who didn’t like it have pointed to the punchline as something fantastic. Wait for the movie to come out.”

What do you make of this rumor?

